A Finnish journalist has responded to criticism he has faced on social media after the votes for the 2024 Ballon d'Or were released. It was revealed on Friday that Manchester City star Rodri had beaten Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr by just 41 points to win the famous award, with the full list being revealed shortly after.

The selections of all 99 journalists who put forward their nominees then became public knowledge, where it was revealed that three had not included the Brazilian winger in their top 10 at all. One of these was Finland’s representative, Juha Kanerva, who has since reacted to the backlash he has faced from fans online.

Related How 23 Ballon d'Or Winners Voted in the 2024 Kopa Trophy Only one player did not vote for Lamine Yamal to win the award

Kanerva Claims he Will 'Resign from Ballon d'Or Jury'

The journalist responded to several tweets with the same answer

Responding to multiple tweets on social media, the 59-year-old claimed that he was sorry for his mistake and that he would be resigning from the selection committee as a result of his error. In one translated post, Kanerva says:

"This was my technical fault, for which I take responsibility. I am leaving my place as Ballon d'Or selector."

At the time of writing, the columnist has replied to three tweets referencing his top ten, and it is unknown whether he is seriously considering leaving his role as a member of the Ballon d’Or selection panel. Kanerva’s top 10 included Rodri as his number one pick, as well as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham inside the top three. He also listed other interesting names, with Declan Rice finding himself in sixth, William Saliba in eighth, and Ademola Lookman – who was Nigeria’s pick to win – in ninth.

Finland's Ballon d'Or top 10 Rank Player 1. Rodri 2. Erling Haaland 3. Jude Bellingham 4. Toni Kroos 5. Florian Wirtz 6. Declan Rice 7. Lamine Yamal 8. William Saliba 9. Ademola Lookman 10. Dani Carvajal

Related Chilean Journalist Snubbed Bellingham and Vinicius in Ballon d'Or Top Three A Chilean journalist has revealed why he left both Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham out of his Ballon d'Or top three.

The other two countries to leave Vinicius Jr out of the top 10 were El Salvador and Namibia. Both nations opted for Jude Bellingham as their top pick and also had Lautaro Martinez finishing in fourth place. The former also had Hakan Calhanoglu as high as sixth while the latter placed Granit Xhaka at fifth.