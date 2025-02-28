Amid the backdrop of Manchester City’s case of 115 charges, a respected journalist has provided further details of whether the club will be stripped of their titles won during that period should they be found guilty in the coming weeks or months.

Accused of 115 breaches of the Premier League’s set-in-stone financial regulations in February 2024, that number then rose to 130 following initial confusion over the breakdown of their charges, accumulated over a period between 2009 and 2018.

As widely reported, the one-time Champions League winners have outright denied any wrongdoing on their part in a hearing which took place in 2024 between September, when the hearing started, and December, when closing arguments were heard.

Related LaLiga Raise Man City Complaint With European Commission After 'Enron'-Style Deception LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Manchester City of financial irregularities and filed an official complaint with the European Commission.

The unprecedented four-in-a-row champions of England’s top tier, Pep Guardiola and his men are entering the final straight of their legal battle with the Premier League, one that has been commonly labelled the ‘Trial of the Century’.

And should they be found guilty, the repercussions range from being hit with mammoth fines and damning points deductions to potential relegation down the English ladder and being stripped of their previously-won titles.

“In one month, I think there will be a verdict and a sentence. After that, we will see my opinion of what happened so far.” Catalan native Guardiola said, at the beginning of February, as he hinted that a final decision was only a matter of weeks away.