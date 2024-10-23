Jhon Duran's fairytale season continued for Aston Villa as he notched yet another goal against Bologna on Tuesday evening - but reports have suggested that the Colombian striker 'didn't look happy' by slapping the bench just moments after being substituted.

The 20-year-old was rewarded with just a second start in all competitions against Bologna as a reward for his substitute form this season, and he scored once again in the Champions League to put Villa into a 2-0 lead on home soil - before Unai Emery substituted him after an hour at Villa Park. And noting the change, The Athletic reporter Jacob Tanswell noted that Duran had slapped the bench in frustration at being hauled off - and that he 'wasn't happy' at the incident.

Jhon Duran 'Didn't Look Happy' in Aston Villa Incident

The striker has only played one full game in all competitions this season

Duran made it two goals in just three Champions League games against the Italian side, having breached Bayern Munich's backline in Villa's previous Champions League game against the Germans in a 1-0 win - but that wasn't enough to satisfy him as he slapped the bench in frustration with Ollie Watkins replacing him.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 200 15th Goals 4 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.61 10th

Tanswell said of the striker on X (formerly Twitter):

"Jhon Duran slapped the bench when he came off. Doesn't look happy...Come on Jhon, you've just scored."

The former Chicago Fire striker made a name for himself earlier in the season with four goals in his opening five games in the Premier League, with all of his appearances coming off the bench - and having notched against Wolverhampton Wanderers in mid-September, it marked his fifth goal in the top-flight in just 131 minutes of football.

Add that to his goal against Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup, his goal against Bayern earlier in the season and Tuesday's goal against the Serie A side, and Duran now has a record of seven goals in just 12 games this season - totalling 404 minutes, or a goal every 57 minutes of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has scored 15 goals for Aston Villa in just 61 appearances.

He will be battling with Watkins and Morgan Rogers for minutes in Villa's front line for the remainder of the season after seeing potential moves to West Ham United and Chelsea fall through in the summer, and if he remains in Villa's ranks until the end of the campaign, who knows where Emery's side could end up.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-10-24.