Alexis Mac Allister has been questioned for his poor performance for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, where he was labelled as having 'struggled' in the 2-2 draw as Arne Slot's side dropped points for just the second time this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder began the current season as an ever-present for the Reds, and having featured in every minute in the Champions League, he has been a key player for Liverpool throughout the campaign - including scoring against Bologna on the continental stage. But after being dropped against Chelsea last weekend, he came back into the fold for the vital clash against Mikel Arteta's side on Sunday - where he picked up his third yellow card in as many games for the Reds.

Alexis Mac Allister 'Struggled' Against Arsenal

Mac Allister was hooked after an hour against the Gunners

Mac Allister didn't get going, with Arsenal doing well in their midfield duels - and with his substitution in the second half, Liverpool writer Matt Addison criticised the 34-time Argentina cap for his performance and failing to 'get out of gear'.

Alexis Mac Allister's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 628 8th Through Balls Per Game 0.1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Shots Per Game 0.6 =11th Average Passes Per Game 39 7th Match rating 6.79 =10th

Addison started off by naming Mac Allister as the 'loser' of Liverpool's starting XI for the game in north London, stating that the Argentine didn't meet the required intensity. He stated:

"This was a match to forget for Alexis Mac Allister, who didn't really match the required intensity in the middle of the pitch and was replaced by Szoboszlai just after the hour mark. He was booked and had an afternoon of frustration. The Argentine started slowly and never really got out of that initial gear. Unfortunately for Liverpool, he wasn't the one."

And later, in the match ratings where the whole team was analysed, Addison further stuck the dagger in on the former Brighton man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexis Mac Allister has 34 caps for Argentina, scoring three goals - including one in the 2022 World Cup.

The reporter stated that he 'never got going' against the Gunners and struggled to keep possession in a tough game in the centre of the park, which resulted in a 5/10 rating being awarded. He added:

"5. Booked for a cynical foul on Saka, who caused plenty of the Liverpool team problems. He struggled a little bit to get on the ball and keep possession amid the intensity around him. Just never really got going and was replaced."

With an overall record of 140 Premier League appearances for both Liverpool and Brighton, with 21 goals and 10 assists to boot, the midfielder has showed that he has the quality needed to succeed in the top-flight - and he will need to get out of first gear if he is to remain in Slot's starting XI.

Related Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The spoils were shared between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium thanks to scoring two goals apiece.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-10-24.