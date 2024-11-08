Samuel Luckhurst says the timing of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw’s return is ‘not a good look’ for the Englishman, as he ‘has to get the fans back onside’ after missing the start of the season through injury.

The 29-year-old returned to United training on Friday following a three-month absence – he last suited up for the Red Devils in February and has been recovering from a calf injury sustained in early August.

Shaw was initially expected to return to action after October’s international break, but former United manager Erik ten Hag later revealed he had suffered another setback.

The England international, who earns £200,000 per week, previously sustained a hamstring injury in February that ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023/24 season but was surprisingly selected for the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, where he played 178 minutes.

As he now seemingly nears his return to action in a United shirt, Luckhurst took to X to suggest the timing of his comeback is ‘not a good look’ for the 29-year-old, who ‘has to get the fans back onside’ after missing three months of action:

United have yet to field a natural left-back this season, with both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still to play a single minute of football in 2024/25.

However, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy had positives to share about the absent Dutchman, revealing that Malacia is now closer to returning to action than Shaw, having also made his return to training.

The 25-year-old has not played for the club since April 2023, following a knee injury, and remains hopeful of making a good impression on Ruben Amorim, who will take charge of the club next week.

The Portuguese tactician will be managing his final game for Sporting Lisbon on Sunday before travelling to England, having signed a contract until June 2027.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the 39-year-old will have a say in Man United’s plans for the January transfer window and is expected to bolster a few key positions at Old Trafford in 2025.

Luke Shaw's Man United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 12 Pass accuracy % 81.9 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.16 Progressive passes per 90 4.22 Minutes played 963

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.