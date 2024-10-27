Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has produced 'the miss of the season' during the Red Devils' trip to West Ham United on Sunday - and journalists have revealed that assistant manager and club legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy has his head in his hands after he 'couldn't believe' what the Portuguese defender had done.

Dalot, who has been one of United's most consistent players for some time, raced through into the West Ham area on the half hour mark after a superb ball over the top from compatriot Bruno Fernandes split the defence. The right-back ran onto the ball, nudging it past the 'onrushing' Lukasz Fabianski, and with the goal gaping, he had an empty net to fire into despite ever-so-slight pressure from centre-back duo Max Kilman and Dinos Mavropanos.

Van Nistelrooy 'Can't Believe' Dalot Miss With 'Head in Hands'

Dalot's miss will go down as one of the worst this season

However, the defender somehow blazed over the bar in one of 'the worst misses of the season' to send the London Stadium home support jeering - and it left United coach Van Nistelrooy bamboozled by the miss, with Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall claiming that the Dutchman could not believe his eyes.

Diogo Dalot's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 720 =1st Assists 1 =2nd Clearances Per Game 2.1 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 8th Interceptions Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.04 1st

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the journalist wrote:

"Superb United move, Dalot takes it past the onrushing Fabianski, who is miles out of his area, then somehow fires over an open goal. Van Nistelrooy can't believe it. #mufc."

And to add to that, The Athletic reporter Carl Anka stated that Van Nistelrooy had his head in his hands after the miss.

Van Nistelrooy is used to tucking chances away for United, having scored 95 Premier League goals in just 150 top-flight games for the Red Devils and, naturally, he will be shocked at Dalot fluffing his lines so badly. That being said, the right-back is not a forward-thinking player, and he rarely gets put into positions such as the one Fernandes fashioned for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dalot has featured in 170 games for Manchester United, scoring just six goals.

A win for United could see them move as high as eighth in the Premier League table, should results go their way - though a loss would see them fall to 14th, with West Ham going ahead of them should the Irons beat their opponents on home soil. Erik ten Hag is still on thin ice despite not losing in any of United's past four games and any positive result possible is needed against Julen Lopetegui's side if they are to finish in the European spots.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-10-24.