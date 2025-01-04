Alex Crook claims Marcus Rashford's camp has met with agencies to potentially plot a Manchester United escape, despite the English forward denying such meetings amid speculation he's preparing to leave his boyhood club.

Rashford responded to a newspaper article suggesting he had met leading representatives of a leading football agency to navigate his United exit this month. He reposted the story on his social media feed and stated that he had 'never met with any agency'.

The 27-year-old was dropped by Ruben Amorim for the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Manchester City (December 15). He hasn't played a game since, although he returned to the substitutes' bench in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United (December 30). The 60-cap England international will miss tomorrow's trip to league leaders Liverpool through injury.

Amorim's handling of Rashford feels like the end of the road for the English attacker at Old Trafford. He responded to missing the Manchester Derby last month by talking up potentially taking on a 'new challenge'.

Marcus Rashford Premier League Stats (This Season) Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goals Per Game 0.27 Shots 16 Shots On Target 9 Shooting Accuracy 56% Passes 312 Passes Per Match 20.80 Big Chances Created 4 Crosses 27

Crook: Rashford's Camp Have Met With Agency

The Same Agency Orchestrated Gareth Bale's Real Madrid Move

Crook delved into the situation and Rashford's recent denial that he'd met with sporting agency Stellar to push through a January exit. The English journalist told talkSPORT (1:20):

"I think he's employed the services of several (agencies) including Stellar to try and negotiate a move away. You mention he's been represented by his brother and I think if there is any move then whoever does the deal Dwayne Maynard (brother) is certainly going to want to be a big part of that."

Rashford has been at United his entire career, rising through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before debuting at senior level in February 2016. He's a superstar on and off the pitch, but inconsistent form and question marks over his professionalism have proved problematic.

Stellar, the agency Rashford is said to have met, has a track record of helping British stars make big-money moves:

Stellar are the same agency that negotiated Gareth Bale's big-money transfer to Real Madrid. They are one of the biggest agencies in the country. So while Rashford himself might not have spoken to Stellar, I've had it on good authority that people acting on his behalf have had those conversations.

Rashford, who is purported to earn £300,000 per week at United, has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Napoli in a swap deal, which would see Victor Osimhen head in the opposite direction.

The Carrington academy graduate is believed to have turned down astronomical salary offers from the Saudi Pro League worth as much as £675,000 per week. He's eyeing a return to international football with Thomas Tuchel having missed Euro 2024 with England.

