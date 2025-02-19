Arsenal personnel admire Raheem Sterling’s commitment in training and his determination to support young players, according to Mirror journalist John Cross.

Although the England international has not had the smoothest spell on loan at the Emirates this season, those behind the scenes are said to be pleased with Sterling’s attitude off the pitch.

Cross claims figures within the club appreciate Sterling and view him as a positive influence on young players. The 30-year-old has reportedly built a rapport with Bukayo Saka, while Ethan Nwaneri ‘looks up to him’ and is constantly being encouraged by the Chelsea loanee.

Sterling has been seeing increased minutes amid Arsenal’s ongoing injury crisis and has featured in four of the last five Premier League games, including Saturday’s 2-0 win at Leicester City.

Arsenal Staff Impressed With Sterling

Despite his on-field struggles

According to Cross, Sterling is highly thought of in the Arsenal dressing room and plays a big role in mentoring younger players:

“People behind the scenes at Arsenal speak so highly of his commitment in training, determination and his attitude around the place. “Staff like him and he is a good influence on young players. Sterling has a rapport with Saka. Ethan Nwaneri looks up to him. No-one has encouraged him more than Sterling.”

Sterling joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August but has endured a difficult time at the Emirates, making just four Premier League starts so far.

The 30-year-old has made 19 appearances across all competitions under Mikel Arteta, scoring once and providing two assists.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have yet to decide whether to sign Sterling permanently in the summer, as they remain fully focused on the remaining games of the season.

The former Man City winger is likely to continue playing regularly amid Arsenal’s injury crisis, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all currently sidelined.

Raheem Sterling's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.9 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 286

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:26 Related Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal Have Two Wonderkids Insiders Say Are 'Different Level' Arsenal have put trust in their academy over the past decade and their newest starlets have been superb in recent weeks

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.