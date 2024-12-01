Aston Villa’s struggles continued as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, marking their eighth consecutive game without a win across all competitions. The Athletic journalist, Jacob Tanswell, took to social media to express his concerns about the side's unexpected underpeformance.

Just months ago, Villa stunned the Premier League landscape after securing a sensational fourth place finish, which consequently earned them a place in the Champions League for the first time in their history. However, their current slump sees them languishing mid-table, with questions mounting over this sharp decline in form compared to last season.

Villa's 'Lack of Inspiration' Sparks Concern

Unai Emery must repair this poor form

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Tanswell weighed in on Villa’s woes, pinpointing the key, glaring issues contributing to their current downfall:

Chelsea have been on exceptional form this term, and a trip to Stamford Bridge was always going to be a tricky task for the Villans, but there should be no excuse for a lack of conviction, and the midlands-based club's poor form has proven to be detrimental at the moment. Now bearing the burden of regular midweek football, given the side's Champions League commitments, Unai Emery's squad is likely being stretched to its limits and cracks are subsequently showing.

Aston Villa's 2024/25 Premier League season - League ranking Metric Output League rank Points 19 12th Goals per match 1.5 10th Goals conceded per match 1.7 14th Clean sheets 1 14th Big chances missed 29 1st

The Spanish custodian faces the challenge of reinvigorating a side that appears short on confidence and intensity, and this must be addressed swiftly if Villa are to climb back into contention for European qualification. Undoubtedly, the January transfer window will also play a key role, and Emery may be looking to plug some gaps, including in midfield, with new incomings next month.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024