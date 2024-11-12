Ange Postecoglou is not under any immediate pressure at Tottenham Hotspur despite winning just five of his opening 11 Premier League games, journalist Dan Kilpatrick has suggested.

The Australian tactician has had a challenging start to his second year in North London, with last weekend’s surprising 2-1 loss at home to Ipswich Town reinforcing concerns over Spurs' recent form.

The defeat saw Tottenham drop to 10th in the Premier League table, intensifying scrutiny on Postecoglou, who has acknowledged responsibility for the team’s ‘inconsistent’ performances.

Spurs' early struggles have raised questions over the former Celtic boss’s long-term future at the club, however, Kilpatrick suggested that the Australian may not be under significant pressure just yet.

Speaking on the Tottenham Way podcast, he indicated that Spurs view this as a medium-term project and acknowledge that Postecoglou’s plans may require time, despite recent signs of frustration from supporters and those around the club:

“So I don’t know what Levy and the board are thinking. To be honest, I think all the noises from the club, that they sort of accept that this is a medium-term venture. “I mean, they’ve talked about being successful in the here and now, but they’ve also talked about building a squad, that they want to be successful in four or five years time. “And that’s been obvious in the age profile of the players they’ve signed, the three teenagers over the summer, two more coming next year. “So I think that there is a kind of commitment to see this through, or at least keep saying where it goes. But again, I can understand anyone associated with Spurs who’s losing a bit of patience or getting frustrated.”

Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham on a four-year deal in the summer of 2023, made an impressive start last season with an unbeaten 10-game run in the Premier League, topping the table in October.

However, he won just 12 of his remaining 28 league games in 2023/24, missing out on a top-four finish and ending his debut campaign in North London in fifth place.

This season’s beginning has also been rocky, with Spurs currently sitting 10th in the table going into the November international break.

Postecoglou's men will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when their campaign resumes on 23 November, with a challenging trip to reigning champions Manchester City up next.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2023-24) Matches 58 Wins 31 Draws 7 Losses 20 Goals scored 114 Goals conceded 87 Points per match 1.72

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.