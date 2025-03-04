It may be impossible for Manchester United to feasibly put together a deal for striker Victor Osimhen, regardless of whether the player and club want the move, Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It has been a turgid season for Manchester United. They parted ways with former manager Erik ten Hag early in the campaign, replacing him with Ruben Amorim. While the Red Devils have shown glimpses of improvement under the former Sporting boss, it is apparent that the team will need mass amounts of investment to truly play out Amorim’s philosophies.

At the time of writing, Man United are 14th in the Premier League, a position that would have been unthinkable at the season’s beginning for a club of their stature. They too are out of both domestic cup competitions in a campaign that, by this point, many fans are just waiting for the end of.

Much has been said of Man United’s struggles in front of goal, with neither Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund having found consistency. It is easy to forget that both players are still very young, given both the massive price tags on their heads and the heavy expectations that come with wearing a Man United shirt, particularly at the moment.

As such, it is unsurprising that the Red Devils are hoping to bolster their ranks up top. Whether they can arrange a deal, however, is an entirely different matter.

Jacobs: Osimhen Deal ‘Very Difficult’ Right Now

Finances could make transfer impossible to pursue

Victor Osimhen’s name has been at the centre of many rumours since the start of the season. It became apparent that the Serie A winner’s future was not with Napoli and many were surprised when Osimhen, who had been linked with the likes of Chelsea, instead joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Osimhen, rather unsurprisingly, has enjoyed a strong season in the Turkish Super Lig as he looks to help Galatasaray add to their impressive collection of domestic trophies.

24/25 Season Stats in All Competitions Victor Osimhen Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Appearances 28 40 35 Goals 22 5 7 Assists 5 2 1 Minutes Played 2,183' 1,786' 2,071'

It seems more likely than not that Osimhen will be representing yet another side next season. While Manchester United could be keen on a deal, Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a move hardly seems feasible. He stated:

“It could become irrelevant whether Osimhen is open to Manchester United, if Manchester United can’t afford that deal. Right now it’s, financially, very difficult for Manchester United which is why, contrary to some suggestions, my understanding is (that) nothing is advanced yet. It can be both true that Victor Osimhen would like Manchester United and Manchester United simply can’t move for Osimhen. “That’s kind of where we’re at, at the moment, because of Manchester United’s PSR position, the fact that they may not get any kind of European football, the fact that they’re coming off a season, financially speaking, where they haven’t had as much European broadcast revenue because they’re not in the Champions League.”

Osimhen would absolutely be a signing of intent for the Red Devils, but as it stands, they may have to shift their attention elsewhere, perhaps keeping a deal for the Nigerian international in the works for the seasons to come.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)