Manchester United have no regrets about sending Marcus Rashford on loan to Aston Villa despite his recent excellent form, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been thriving at Villa Park under Unai Emery since securing a temporary exit from Old Trafford in January.

He has registered three assists in six appearances for Villa across all competitions, including two in their 2-1 home win over Chelsea last month.

However, despite his upturn in form, United are not considering reintegrating Rashford into the first-team squad under Ruben Amorim next season and accept that his performances at Villa come under different circumstances.

Marcus Rashford’s Man United Future Latest

The Red Devils ‘don’t have any regrets’

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that United are not regretting Rashford’s departure to Villa and view his situation similarly to Jadon Sancho’s:

“Manchester United don't have any regrets about sending Marcus Rashford on loan to Aston Villa, even though he's in excellent form and in a small number of games, albeit, so far, he's shown energy intensity and quality. “Aston Villa are delighted with Marcus Rashford, not just on the field, but off it as well. “But Manchester United know, as with Jadon Sancho, who had a similar spike in form, when he went on loan to Dortmund, that Rashford succeeding and thriving and enjoying his football at Aston Villa doesn't necessarily mean that it would be like for like at Manchester United as well, because it's different manager and circumstances.”

Aston Villa hold an option to make Rashford’s move permanent for £40m this summer, with a potential three-and-a-half-year deal on the table.

Rashford last played for United in early December before being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby following a falling-out with Amorim over his approach in training.

The 27-year-old made 426 appearances during his time at United, scoring 138 goals and providing 63 assists.

Rashford is set to return to Champions League football on Tuesday night as Villa face Club Brugge in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Marcus Rashford's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25) Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 285

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.