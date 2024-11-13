TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook says Sean Dyche ‘knows’ that he will be sacked as Everton manager once Dan Friedkin completes the takeover of the Merseyside club.

The Toffees have struggled for consistency at the start of the Premier League season, collecting just 10 points from their opening 11 matches, while scoring just 10 goals, the third fewest in the league.

Jordan Pickford’s heroics saw Dyche’s men earn another hard-fought point at West Ham last weekend, while Crook described their performance as once again ‘really poor’.

The talkSPORT journalist also pointed to the former Burnley tactician’s body language – hinting that Dyche is already aware of the looming sack at Goodison Park:

“You look at Everton, I thought they were really poor again at West Ham at the weekend. “And when you speak to Sean Dyche, just his body language, I think he knows that at some point the call will come once Friedkin gets his feet under the table.”

Dyche, who took over at Everton in January 2023, guided the Toffees clear of relegation in his first season, finishing two points above the drop zone, and repeated the same a year later, ending the campaign 14 points clear of the bottom three.

It remains to be seen if the 53-year-old will be given the chance to work his charm for a third season in a row, with Friedkin showing little patience with his coaches while running Serie A giants Roma lately.

The American businessman has now sacked three managers in 11 months in Italy, with Ivan Juric becoming the latest to exit Stadio Olimpico after only 12 matches in charge.

Sitting only two points above the drop zone, Everton will face a tough quest for any Premier League points in December, with clashes against Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City awaiting.

Dyche will be hoping to finally get the best out of his forwards when some of the toughest tests of the season take place, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye each netting just twice in the division so far.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-24) Games 75 Wins 25 Draws 20 Losses 30 Goals scored 94 Goals conceded 114 Points per game 1.27

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.