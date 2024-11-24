Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim dropped points for the first time in any league game he's taken control of this season, with that coming on his debut for the Red Devils against Ipswich Town in the Premier League - and one huge factor he may have to change is the application levels at Old Trafford this season, with statistics revealing that his stars only ran 102km combined on Sunday - the second-lowest tally of any United fixture this season.

Amorim won all 11 of his league games for Sporting Lisbon this season prior to making the move to United, though he came unstuck against the Tractor Boys with Omari Hutchinson's goal cancelling out Marcus Rashford's 81-second opener. It will take his side a long time to fix their problems, owing to work on the training ground, the pitch and in terms of recruitment - but Amorim does like his teams to be physical and that has produced a shocking statistic in which his stars only ran a combined 102km in Suffolk, something they will need to improve.

United Mishap Laid Bare That Will Hurt Amorim

The Red Devils produced some stunningly low numbers in terms of distance

As per Rich Fay on X (formerly Twitter), Amorim's men weren't at their best in terms of distance against Kieran McKenna's side, and with Amorim preferring physical, dynamic teams who stretch the pitch and show intensity, that may be an issue that needs solving almost immediately.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 4 =12th Goals scored 13 =14th Goals conceded 13 =4th Shots Taken Per Game 13.8 =9th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.2 4th xG 20.05 11th

He posted after the game:

"United players ran a combined 102km against Ipswich, the second lowest distance they have ran in a match this season #mufc"

Bruno Fernandes was the only United player to feature in the top 10 of all distances covered in the Premier League last season, racking up 390.39km - and as a central midfielder in Amorim's setup, how much he runs will set a precedent for the rest of the side.

January signings, although needed, may be tough to come by and if Amorim is to - at the very minimum - carry his side into European contention, they will need to work harder for their rewards, with only Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton scoring fewer goals in the top-flight so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim won 164 of his 231 games in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

That will give him food for thought going forward - but a lack of application is the first problem that Amorim must look to remedy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.