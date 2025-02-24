Southampton's dismal Premier League campaign continued over the weekend with a 4-0 loss to Brighton on home soil on Saturday afternoon - and one journalist has heaped criticism on the south coast club, stating that he is 'sick of watching' the club with their reluctance to change their playing style being massively detrimental.

The story of the Saints' season is that they have conceded far too many goals by attempting to play out from the back, with Russell Martin suffering the wrath of a relentless Premier League schedule with just one win in 16 games, before he was sacked in mid-December after a 5-0 trouncing at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Replacement boss Ivan Juric has tried in vain to continue that run, but just four points from his 10 games means that the club are still behind Derby County's record 11-point calamity under the Croatian, with an incredible 61 goals conceded and just 19 scored.

Storey 'Sick' of Watching Southampton Play in Premier League

The once European-challenging club have sank without trace this season

That has led i writer Daniel Storey to suggest that he is 'sick' of watching the club play - especially with such an expansive game plan that has seen them ship five goals at home on three separate occasions, four goals at home to Brighton, and three-goal concessions a further five times.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 20th Losses 21 1st Goals scored 19 20th Goals conceded 61 1st xG 29.47 18th

Storey said in his Premier League verdict:

"Another four goals conceded, another superbly damning xG scoreline: Southampton 0.13-4.01 Brighton. When the good news from your Saturday afternoon is that your team probably should have lost by six or seven goals at home and didn’t, it must be tempting to take the rest of the season off. "I’m honestly getting sick of watching Southampton and writing about them. They are a joke because they play as if they are in mid-table comfort. I understand that heads have gone down because relegation has looked a certainty from October onwards and it must be hard to play in front of supporters who are going out of habit and grim loyalty rather than expectation. "But my goodness: try to give them something to be proud of. Nobody is calling for prison-rule football, but my goodness it is frustrating to watch how easy opposition teams have it against Southampton, and I’m not even a supporter. There seems to be no plan for creating chances or stopping their opponents creating them, but worse than that there seems to be no ambition to make life harder for the other team. "Nobody tracks runs. Nobody seems to want to sprint to put a tackle in. Nobody wants to defend for their lives other than as a tardy reaction to a mistake, either in technical prowess or concentration. Everybody seems to act as if ugly football is beneath them, rather than a typical ingredient of a promoted club battling to stay up (or, in this case, avoid points records). "I can take my club losing most weeks. I cannot take my club looking like they accept defeat without putting up a fight nor having a logical strategy to avoid conceding three or four goals in every game."

Southampton are now 13 points adrift of safety with just 36 points to play for, and they could be relegated as early as April 1st.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton need three points to avoid breaking Derby's record (11pts, -69 goal difference) - but they will only stay above the Rams and avoid matching that tally, as long as their goal difference doesn't decrease by 28 (Current figure: -42 goal difference).

That will be confirmed if they lose their next three games and Wolverhampton Wanderers win their next four - which is extremely plausible, given that Wolves have three winnable home fixtures mixed in with a trip to St. Mary's, whilst Juric's side host Wolves alongside tough trips away to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.

