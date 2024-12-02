Aston Villa's winless run in the Premier League continued with a disappointing 3-0 loss away at Chelsea - and Emiliano Martinez has been scorned for his performance at Stamford Bridge, with one publication stating that he was 'horrendous' in the capital.

With their last win coming in a 3-1 away win to Fulham over a month ago, it's seen them drop points at home to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at home, whilst away losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and now Chelsea have transpired. It's been a rocky run for Unai Emery - but he hasn't been helped by Martinez after a shocking performance from the Argentine.

Martinez Mistakes 'Horrendous' in Chelsea Loss

The Argentine suffered a rare, poor game in London

Villa went behind after six minutes thanks to a striker from Nicolas Jackson, but the worst was yet to come with Martinez making a string of mistakes. He almost put his side under the cosh when he handled in the area after Pau Torres had touched it, resulting in an indirect free-kick that wasn't converted; before he passed the ball to Jackson just minutes later, though the Senegalese star couldn't quite control the ball.

Even though he was taken off at half-time, a report by Birmingham World slated the World Cup winner for his 'horrendous' errors that has seen Villa slip to 12th in the table. The report read:

"4/10. Made two horrendous errors in the first half, first conceding an indirect free-kick by needlessly picking up the ball from Pau and then passing the ball straight to Jackson for a big chance seven minutes later. Made two great saves to deny Palmer but was otherwise well off it. Taken off at half time with a knock."

Villa are, of course, flying in Europe, sitting 10th in the Champions League table, but they'll need to improve going forward in the Premier League. Admittedly, their away fixtures have been tough, and of their next seven top-flight fixtures, five are at home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emi Martinez has featured in 176 games for Aston Villa.

But that doesn't excuse Martinez's poor performances, and it will be interesting to see if Robin Olsen will start on Wednesday evening against Brentford, with the Swede performing much better than Martinez when he was introduced at half-time.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-12-24.