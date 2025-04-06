Liverpool succumbed to a surprise 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham on Sunday, and the home side dramatically went two ahead of the league-leaders in the first half. Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst dubbed a trio of Reds' players, including Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, "anonymous" after their lackluster attempt at amending the scoreline.

It was Ryan Sessegnon who netted in the 23rd minute to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister's opener, and both Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz added themselves to the scoresheet later in the 32nd and 37th minutes respectively.

Liverpool were left frustrated on the afternoon, and while the result may only delay a largely inevitable Premier League title triumph for the Reds, fans and pundits alike have expressed their concerns with a few first-team players.

Gorst: Liverpool Trio 'Anonymous' in 'Awful' First Half

The visitors headed into the half-time break 3-1 down