Ibrahima Konate has been dubbed as being 'all over the place' for Liverpool in their 3-2 loss to Fulham - after his 'comical' error against the Cottagers set the precedent for a poor performance by the Frenchman.

Konate has been a key part of Liverpool's side this season, with the Reds looking as though they will run away with the Premier League title if they can win just four of their remaining seven games at a maximum. But he struggled in the capital, with Liverpool suffering just their second defeat of the campaign and their first on the road against the Cottagers, who are just five points away from fourth and firmly in the race for European football.

Konate 'All Over the Place' as 3/10 Rating Given in Fulham Defeat

The Liverpool star was nowhere near his best in the capital city

Much of Liverpool's defensive side were in disarray in the first half as Fulham blitzed past Arne Slot's side to record all three points on a sunny day by the River Thames, including Andy Robertson, who whizzed a 'mindless' ball across the defence that allowed Alex Iwobi to give the home side the lead.

Ibrahima Konate's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =11th Goals 1 =10th Aerials Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.4 =5th Clearances Per Game 3.9 2nd Match rating 6.90 7th

But it was Konate who received the lowest mark, scoring just a 3/10 - as Liverpool ECHO writer Ian Doyle stated that he looked all over the place as Fulham ran riot with three goals in just 15 minutes. Doyle wrote:

"3/10. Comical error handed Fulham early chance and momentum, then failed to cut out cross for leveller and looked all over the place first half. Settled down after break but by then damage was done. Subbed."

Konate will be one of Liverpool's most senior defenders if Virgil Van Dijk leaves on a free transfer in the summer, and he will need to cut out any mistakes if he's to enforce himself as a dependable star in Slot's defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahima Konate has 22 caps for France's senior squad.

At 25 years old, the France international should be coming into his prime. And, with over 125 appearances for the club since his move from RB Leipzig in 2021, he'll need to improve those performances to a higher level if the Reds are to cling on to their imminent title next season, should they manage to get over the line in the coming weeks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-04-25.