Everton fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and while Sean Dyche’s men have shown some grit in recent matches, their inconsistency remains a concern. On a day when few impressed, Vitalii Mykolenko endured an outing to forget in particular. The full-back has been one of Everton’s dependable performers this season, but his struggles on the day encapsulated the defensive lapses that let Forest take all three points.

The result leaves the Toffees languishing in 16th in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand. The side's recent valiant efforts in achieving draws against three top sides in Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have been crucial to their position, but they were unable to replicate such form against Forest, who have launched into second place with the three points.

Mykolenko Struggles in Dismal Everton Home Loss

The Ukrainian was partly at fault for Forest's second goal

Will Rooney, via his player ratings for Liverpool World, gave Mykolenko a rating of 4/10 for his sub-par outing against Forest and noted his shortcomings in the defeat:

"Whipped some decent crosses in during the first half, to his credit. But was far too slow reacting to Doucoure’s pass which led to Forest’s second. Crosses into the second half were pretty sub-par then a meek clearance gave Forest a chance to wrap up the win but Pickford made a huge double save."

It’s been a rather mediocre campaign for Mykolenko so far, and, although he hasn't chipped in with attacking contributions often, he has been useful at the back nonetheless, but this performance raises questions. It wasn't the first occasion on which the left-back was blamed for a defeat - a poor display against Southampton saw the 25-year-old described as "an accident waiting to happen all day".

Vitalii Mykolenko's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Goals/Assists 0/0 Pass completion 76% Progressive passes per 90 3.29 Tackles won per 90 1.19 Clearances per 90 3.99

With Everton teetering near the relegation zone, Dyche needs reliable performances from every corner of the pitch, and the Ukrainian must ensure his head doesn't fall in key moments. The Toffees are expected to scour the market for a new full-back in January, and Mykolenko would be wise to remind Dyche and co of his value to the team to avoid being axed from the starting eleven.

Related Everton Star ‘Pushing to Leave’ as Euro Club Make Contact for Transfer Torino are preparing a loan offer for Everton striker Beto, who is keen to return to Italy.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024