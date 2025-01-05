Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt has been questioned over his decision to raise his arm, giving a penalty away for handball after a VAR review - with reporter Miguel Delaney chastising not only the Red Devils star, but the club's top brass themselves for signing him.

United had taken a surprise lead at Anfield through Lisandro Martinez, but they were only pegged back five minutes later thanks to a superb strike from Cody Gakpo. Then, with Liverpool advancing and sensing a potential winner, the Red Devils star saw his hand meet the ball in an unnatural position from Mohamed Salah's header. Whilst a spot-kick wasn't given initially, VAR instructed Michael Oliver to go over to the monitor and Salah promptly put United behind for the first time in the game.

Delaney: De Ligt Transfer to Man Utd 'Questionable'

The Dutchman was at fault in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool

It was a penalty according to the rules, with De Ligt being somewhat naive in putting his arm up without jumping for a header.

Matthijs de Ligt's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =7th Goals 1 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 2nd Clearances Per Game 2 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 4th Match rating 6.56 11th

But whilst the ex-Bayern Munich man has been criticised for his decision, Delaney has equally challenged the club on why they signed him for the price they did, with the reporter stating that he wasn't a 'sufficient upgrade' on those that could have seen a move to the club. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"De Ligt’s decision there almost as questionable as United’s decision to buy him. Not that he’s a bad defender but he wasn’t a sufficient upgrade given the price and the deviation from new policy. Bayern were also only too keen to sell."

The Dutchman cost £43million as an Erik ten Hag signing, and after winning the Golden Boy award under his compatriot back at Ajax in 2018, there was an ample sense of delight surrounding his signing. Though not entirely his fault, he has been a mainstay in a United backline that has largely struggled so far this season under both Ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt has 49 caps for the Netherlands, scoring two goals.

He has evident ability, but other things need to be changed at United before the former Juventus star can thrive - and that starts with signings elsewhere on the field standing up to the task in a bid to drag them into the top half of the Premier League table.

