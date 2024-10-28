Southampton battled bravely against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, and all things considered, a 1-0 defeat may not sound like the worst result. But, according to Gabriele Marcotti, the Saints should have tried a different approach in injury time that could have changed the game.

In truth, bottom of the table Southampton were never expected to get anything from the clash with the champions. Russell Martin's side are yet to win a game this season, and look in serious danger of being relegated from the Premier League based on the evidence of the first nine games this term. A trip to the Etihad, then, is as close to a free pass as you're likely to get from the fans.

Still, there may well be a few Southampton supporters scratching their heads after seeing their team fail to put any real pressure on City in the closing moments of the game.

Saints Need to Take a Risk

Southampton's tactical decisions questioned

In the 87th minute of the game, Martin sent striker Paul Onuachu into the fray, replacing Cameron Archer. At over two metres tall, it is safe to say Onuachu poses a very specific threat, but it seems Southampton were not prepared to play to the strengths of the Nigerian forward.

ESPN writer Gabriele Marcotti picked up on this, as Southampton wasted a free-kick in injury time by playing short passes rather than feeding Onuachu.

Over on Twitter/X, Marcotti wrote:

"Southampton are a goal down against City. Injury time has elapsed, ref gives them a few more seconds. They get a free-kick in the middle of the park. Do they… A) Launch it towards the 6’ 7” striker they brought on minutes before, presumably for just such situations? Or… B) Pass it sideways until the ref blows his whistle? ANSWER: B… All for thinking outside the box, but this was silly…"

Russell Martin in Trouble

Southampton board may be running out of patience

Southampton are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, with just one point from their nine games, and only six goals scored all season. While the defeat against City may not sting too much, the catastrophic loss to fellow newly-promoted side, Leicester City, last weekend will have hurt.

Southampton statistics vs Man City Stat Total Shots on target % 40 xG 0.2 Pass completion % 90.3 Shot creating actions 10 Tackles won % 64.2 Progressive carries 15

It is thought Russell Martin is on thin ice at the club now, but still has the backing of the board for the meantime. One man who could replace him is Graham Potter, and the former Chelsea and Brighton boss is believed to be keen to return to management soon.

All statistics via FBRef - as of 28/10/2024