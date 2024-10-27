West Ham secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, but one journalist was left bewildered by manager Julen Lopetegui’s use of right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

This weekend’s result is significant given the Hammers had won just two of their first eight league matches this season. They had lost two and drawn four in that time, placing them in the bottom half of the table.

Wan-Bissaka instructions are bizarre

The defender joined West Ham in the summer

Prior to substitute Crysencio Summerville’s late opener against United, very little happened at the London Stadium. However, the visitors were able to pull a goal back with 10 minutes left to play courtesy of midfielder Casemiro, but West Ham clinched a late winner as Jarrod Bowen converted from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

From a West Ham perspective, journalist Toby Cudworth took to social media platform X to express his frustration at Lopetegui’s bizarre use of right back Wan-Bissaka. He highlighted what the defender was being asked to do didn’t make sense given his status as one of the best in his position in the league:

“Slightly bewildered that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, regarded as one of the very best out and out defenders in the league, is continually being instructed to do anything but defend.”

Wan-Bissaka, 26, is a product of Crystal Palace’s academy and he made just shy of 50 appearances for their first team before landing his big move. In 2019, the defender joined Premier League giants Manchester United for £50million, and he went on to feature 190 times for the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wan-Bissaka has started seven of West Ham’s nine Premier League games so far this season

However, game time had been hard to come by in recent times for the right back, and he was sold to West Ham this summer for a fee in the region of £15million. He has now become a key figure under Lopetegui.

West Ham are away at Nottingham Forest next time out before they host Everton in the Premier League. Fixtures against Newcastle United and Arsenal are to follow before the end of November.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 27/10/24).