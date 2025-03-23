Tottenham Hotspur could still see some managerial changes in the coming months as a result of Ange Postecoglou's torrid form this season - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club still have Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as their top target.

Postecoglou's side have lost more games than they've won and drawn combined this season, registering 15 losses in just 29 outings in the Premier League - and that has seen the club take just 34 points from 29 games this season, sitting 14th in the table by virtue of goal difference. That has seen him come under the microscope - and Iraola has been touted as an option.

Jacobs: Iraola 'High in Levy's Thinking' to Replace Postecoglou

The Australian boss has had a poor season in the north London dugout and he could be replaced

The Spaniard took over Bournemouth last season, and although he endured a slow start, the Athletic Bilbao legend has turned them into a top-half outfit, sitting just five points from the top four with nine games to go - leading to him being named as the 'next managerial superstar' in Europe.

Bournemouth's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 12 =7th Losses 9 =8th Goals scored 48 =8th Goals conceded 36 =5th xG 58.23 3rd

And that, as Jacobs has revealed, has piqued Tottenham's interest - with Daniel Levy seeing the 42-year-old as a top target to potentially replace the Australian gaffer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"If Tottenham therefore do draw up a formal shortlist and have a vacancy, we're still looking more at the likes of Andoni Iraola, who's very high in Daniel Levy's thinking. "Marco Silva and Thomas Frank [also], and it is interesting that the names, as part of Tottenham's succession planning, have all got proven Premier League experience. "Every time there is a Spurs vacancy, [Mauricio] Pochettino will be linked. But there's no fear within US soccer that his head would be turned, or that he would agree to go back to Spurs a year before the World Cup."

Postecoglou's only chance of silverware this season remains the Europa League, with Tottenham advancing to the quarter-finals. Eintracht Frankfurt stand in their way, where the winner will face either Bodo/Glimt or Lazio - and if he can deliver the trophy to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it would give Spurs silverware and Champions League qualification for next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andoni Iraola has won 31 of his 77 games in charge of Bournemouth.

But if that doesn't happen, Levy may have a decision to make with Postecoglou's future being a hot topic at present.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-03-25.

