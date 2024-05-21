Highlights Arsenal arguably missed out on the Premier League title due to lack of a prolific striker.

Benjamin Sesko is a prime target with 14 goals in his first Bundesliga season.

Arsenal are hesitating on making a move for Sesko, despite the ideal market opportunity.

Arsenal were perhaps only a prolific number nine from winning the Premier League trophy as they came up short against Manchester City in the title race on the final day of the season, missing out by just two points. But having been linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he is surprised that the Gunners haven't made a move - believing they are passing up a 'very good opportunity' to sign the Slovenian in a market-laden with pricey strikers.

The Gunners had done incredibly well to keep the pace with the Citizens given the sheer depth of City's squad in comparison with their own, but having lost to Aston Villa midway through April, that was enough to derail their bid and put City on the straight and narrow for a fourth-straight title. One key component of their slight mistakes was the lack of a striker, with Gabriel Jesus scoring four and Eddie Nketiah just five - and so the lack of striker signing seems more bizarre.

Benjamin Sesko: Transfer News Latest

Sesko has been on good form for Leipzig in his first Bundesliga campaign

Sesko has been linked with Arsenal in the past. Having only joined Leipzig for £20million last summer, 18 goals in his first season with the German club has propelled his already-impressive reputation to new heights at the age of just 20.

Benjamin Sesko Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 7th Goals 14 2nd Assists 2 8th Shots per game 1.5 4th Match rating 6.83 10th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 21/05/2024

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal have a strong interest in the former Salzburg star - with rival clubs believing that the Gunners are in pole position if they were to make a bid.

Jones doesn’t think they will do at present, however - but with Sesko’s release clause being reported at around £55m, it would represent strong value if he does make the switch to the Emirates having nabbed 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga games in his debut season in Germany.

Jones: Arsenal's Lack of Movement "Slightly Surprising"

Jones can't believe Arsenal aren't making their move for Sesko

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that he doesn't quite know why Arsenal haven't at least made in roads to making a bid for Sesko - before claiming that the Gunners don't quite know what they need up front. He said:

"I do not get the sense Arsenal are on the verge of any offer and that is slightly surprising because I know they see this as a very good market opportunity and also you look at the room for growth he still has and think he really might be ideal for Mikel Arteta. Nothing is on the cards with it at the moment though, and to be honest I’m not sure Arsenal have clearly identified how they will give their attack that new edge they need for next season. I’m not ruling out this signing but I don’t think it is one that seems to be progressing right now."

Arsenal's Striker Hunt

The Gunners need a new talisman

Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Santiago Gimenez in ahead of what will be a busy summer window - but Sesko may just be their best bet.

Toney has proven himself in the Premier League but hasn't scored a goal since February, Gimenez hasn't had much experience in top European competition and Osimhen would likely cost top money from Napoli though he would guarantee goals with 67 league goals for Napoli in just 105 games.

Sesko, however, would offer youth, potential, a cheaper fee and a sense of intrigue that could fire Arsenal to the title.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-05-24.