49 countries voted for Rodri to be declared winner while just 35 selected Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian was not named inside three countries top 10's.

The full list of votes by each journalist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or has now been revealed, and it features some surprising top tens. Manchester City's Rodri ultimately took home the award, narrowly edging out Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in the tightest victory margin since the 2021 awards. The ceremony stirred up controversy, as Vinicius and several other Madrid representatives boycotted the gala after discovering that the Brazilian would not be crowned the winner.

Jude Bellingham claimed the third spot on the podium following an exceptional debut season with Real Madrid, while teammate Dani Carvajal and prolific scorer Erling Haaland rounded out the top five. Rankings were determined by 100 journalists, each submitting a personal top ten, with points assigned according to the placement. Although Syria’s representative reportedly opted out of voting, we now have a comprehensive view of how the remaining 99 voted - and insight into who may have cost Vinicius his shot at the top prize.

Rodri Backed by 49 Journalists

Vinicius was selected in first by just 35 judges

The unveiled results show that while the points difference between the top two was close, Rodri was the clear favourite among the majority of voters, with the Spaniard being ranked top of the pile by half of the journalists that submitted their vote. These included England's representative Henry Winter, Germany's Karl-Heinz Wild, Portugal's Antonio Tadeia and Italy's Paolo Condo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2024 Ballon d'Or top two were separated by the third-smallest margin since the points system was reintroduced back in 2016.

On the other hand, despite helping Real Madrid to a domestic and European double, Vinicius was only backed by 35 journalists, the most notable of those being the chosen representatives of Spain, France and Brazil. However, this may not have been the only catalyst for failure as it pertains to the Madridista's chances of winning, as it has been revealed that three journalists left the winger out of their top ten altogether. Namibia, El Salvador and Finland all decided against naming the Brazilian superstar, instead including names like Granit Xhaka, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ademola Lookman in their lists.

Jude Bellingham secured five first-place votes, including from Scotland and Slovenia - the latter of which he played against during the Euro 2024 group stage. Madrid captain Carvajal was selected by four countries and retired teammate Toni Kroos was the chosen one for Argentina and Ecuador.

The remaining players to be handed a first-place ranking were Kylian Mbappe (Ivory Coast), Erling Haaland (South Korea) and the previously touched upon Lookman, who was Nigeria's choice to win the award after his hat-trick in the Europa League final ended Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run.

El-Salvador and Nambia Among the Strangest Lists

The countries raised a few eyebrows with their selections

With so many different opinions on who should win the crown, there were bound to be some interesting choices. However, two of the strangest belong to El Salvador and Namibia. As previously mentioned, neither included Vinicius Jr at all in their lists, with both awarding top spot to his teammate Bellingham. However, this is not the only peculiar decision made by either Bruno Porzio or Sheefeni Nikodemus.

Starting with El Salvador, they opted for a top three of Bellingham, Haaland, and Kroos, meaning that winner Rodri was also nowhere near the top spot. In fact, the holding midfielder was all the way down in seventh, with Lautaro Martinez, Dani Olmo, and Hakan Calhanoglu all above him. Their top ten was finished off by Florian Wirtz, Phil Foden, and Ruben Dias, the latter of whom failed to finish inside the top 20.

As for the African country, Rodri at least came runner-up to Bellingham, with Kopa Trophy winner Lamine Yamal nominated in third. Inter Milan's Martinez was once again given fourth place, finishing above Granit Xhaka, Kylian Mbappe, and Dani Carvajal. Toni Kroos was handed another inclusion, although this time down in eighth, while Harry Kane landed just above Haaland in 10th.