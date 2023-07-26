Romeo Lavia looks set to leave Southampton in the near future with fans and journalists noticed a lack of effort in the Saints' recent friendly match.

The Belgian was named in the starting lineup for the first time during pre-season after being eased back into action following an injury.

A friendly clash with Bournemouth saw him start in the midfield on Tuesday despite reportedly being the subject of a £37 million bid from Liverpool earlier in the same day.

That bid was knocked back by the Saints as they stand firm on their £50 million valuation of the young talent.

While the offer was not accepted, many think Lavia's head has been turned by the Premier League club.

Lavia puts in lacklustre performance amid Liverpool interest

Southampton fell two goals behind early on in front of their own fans in Russell Martin's first game in the home dugout.

Being outplayed by the Premier League side early on, the hosts pulled a goal back before half-time to make it 2-1.

This was the extent of Lavia's contribution as he was withdrawn during the break, and there were many people left unhappy at his showing.

The visitors ran out 3-2 winners in the end thanks to a late David Brooks goal.

Speaking on the performance of the Liverpool target, Sky Sports broadcaster James Green said: "At St Mary’s tonight and Romeo Lavia looked decidedly uninterested during the first half."

Green continued by adding: "Head down, often walking around, showed glimpses of his class, but looked like a player wanting a move away."

Journalist Jack Rosser added to the sentiments of Green by saying: "To say Romeo Lavia is coasting would be extremely generous."

It is a shame for the home fans to see a player that showed so much promise for them in his first season at the club, potentially bow out in disappointing fashion.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia holds off Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in the Premier League

During pre-season, most players take their time to get up to speed and this may have been the case for the Belgian with the Liverpool bid just adding a narrative for people to cling on to.

Some well executed short passes throughout the half showed good composure in possession even with some rusty touches.

A few mistimed tackles could be a sign of a lack of game time getting the better of the 19-year-old.

Why do Liverpool want Romeo Lavia?

Jurgen Klopp is in the middle of reconstructing his Liverpool midfield following a poor season last time out.

The engine room of Klopp's previous sides has been the main driving force and the German hopes to add Lavia into his new-look midfield.

Having already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, many reds fans did not expect a defensive midfield player to be the biggest priority.

However, the potential move of Fabinho to Al Ittihad has put a spotlight on the lack of depth in this area.

Jordan Henderson is also set to make the move to Saudi Arabia to link up with his former Liverpool teammate, Steven Gerrard.

The captain has been known to fill in whenever Fabinho has been absent, so Klopp is effectively losing two players for the same role at once.

Lavia may not be the only player to come in should a move materialise, but he appears to be the main focus for the time being.