It takes a lot of composure for NBA players with the responsibility of carrying their team, and the adversity that these players face can be overwhelming. It's a gift and a curse to be a superstar in the NBA. When all is well and the team is winning, the fans are ecstatic, the organization is satisfied, and the player receives praise from the media. When things take a turn for the worse, the situation can be ugly. Players have been scrutinized, mocked, and torn apart by the media if they fail to meet expectations.

Superstar players have to be mentally strong and must have the ability to bounce back after tough outings. Teams become dependent on these superstars to be able to be a voice of reason in the locker room, to be a leader on the floor all while producing at an elite level. There is an abundance of pressure that comes along with trying to navigate through a vaunted regular season schedule, not to mention how much more challenging it can be to perform well on the game's biggest stage.

The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown knows all too well about playing under pressure. These two players have been criticized daily and are always the topic of conversation whenever the Boston Celtics lose. As they prepare to make their second NBA Finals appearance, will the Celtic duo feel less pressure this time around?

The Celtics Understand What's At Stake In the 2024 NBA Finals

Tatum and Brown may feel pressure trying to live up to the Celtics All-Time greats

Tatum and Brown have always handled being under pressure like seasoned veterans. You hardly ever see them get frustrated, and that credit should be given to the veterans that they have played with, particularly Al Horford and Kyrie Irving during his tenure when he was with the Celtics. Having that veteran presence brings a sense of calm, peace, and serenity in stressful situations, and gives the superstar duo someone to lean on if they ever need guidance or advice.

There has always been pressure for just putting on the Celtics jersey. Those players are not only representing themselves but the many legends who came before them. A reporter asked Tatum whether the team faced a different level of pressure due to the Celtics' historic past.

"We only hang championship banners. Seventeen of them. Some of the greatest players ever to play this game have worn this uniform, and all of us are honored to even follow in their footsteps. The way they paved for us in order to live out our dreams." -Jayson Tatum

Tatum, Brown, and the rest of the Celtics understand the significance of putting on that Celtics green as they understand the fact that this is bigger than any individual success. One day, Tatum's and Brown's jerseys should hang in the TD Garden rafters along with the rest of the Celtics legends, but the pressure to even live up to that is enormous. What they don't want is to be remembered as that group of Celtics who made it to the end and couldn't finish the job.

We are living in an era where a dynamic duo that has played in five Eastern Conference Finals and what will be two NBA Finals once the series begins before they both turned 30 is being viewed as a failure. Critics view this iteration of the Celtics as failure because of how stacked the roster has been over the past few seasons.

Even Though the Pressure Mounts, Tatum and Brown Don't Appear to be Affected

The past experiences and letdowns have prepared the duo for this moment

Every time the Celtics advance deep into the postseason, the goalpost gets moved and expectations become higher. Tatum and Brown will either falter from the pressure or they will overcome and embrace this challenge. If they have learned anything from their Finals appearance in 2022, it's to never allow the moment to overtake you and to remember that its still basketball at the end of the day.

Take away the crucial mistakes and the costly turnovers from that series, and we may be having another conversation. No other duo has faced more pressure to succeed over the past couple of seasons as the Celtics were poised and ready to make a run at NBA history. During the team's media availability, a reporter asked Celtics guard Jrue Holiday about how Tatum and Brown handle the pressure of carrying the team so well and what he does to try and help alleviate some of that pressure.

"The pressure that JB and JT have to take on is something different. I've told them this before, that it's really impressive how they handle themselves, how they stay professional, how they still come out every game and do what they do." -Jrue Holiday

The Celtics rewarded Brown with the richest deal in NBA history by giving him a 5-year supermax extension worth up to $303.7 million. If the Celtics lose against the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals, the media will more than likely bring up the fact that the player with the largest contract in league history couldn't get the job done, and will question if he was even worth the money if he can't deliver on the biggest stage. A lot of players disappear when they get that big contract, but Brown has been the total opposite. He got his money and has been spectacular this postseason as his performance has improved.

Jaylen Brown's Playoff Stats 2023 Year PPG RPG APG 3PT% 2023 22.7 5.6 3.4 35.4 2024 25.0 6.1 2.6 36.8%

Tatum also reflected on his experiences from the loss they suffered in the 2022 Finals during the team's media availability. The fact of the matter isn't that they lost on the biggest stage, but the lessons and knowledge that was gained in the process.

"I hate that I had to go through it. I wish we would have won. I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. There is a lesson to be learned in every situation and I do feel a lot different this time around." -Tatum