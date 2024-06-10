Highlights Jrue Holiday led the Celtics to victory in Game 2 with a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite the speculation about player rankings, the Celtics' strong teamwork overcomes any internal turmoil.

Tatum's decreased efficiency doesn't hinder his overall contribution to Celtics' successful playoff run.

Jrue Holiday made things a little awkward for the Boston Celtics, or so most people would have thought. Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd came out earlier, during the NBA Finals, and stated his thoughts about Jaylen Brown being the best player on the Celtics.

With the public perception being that the title of best player on the team belonged to Jayson Tatum, those comments felt a little weird. What made it weirder was Holiday agreeing with what Kidd had said.

Some may have thought that Kidd dropped a ticking time bomb, waiting to explode and that Holiday may have jump-started the ignition leading up to Game 2. However, this did not prove to be the case after the game was over.

The Celtics won Game 2 over the Mavericks 105-98 to take a 2-0 series lead. Brown and Tatum both posted solid performances of their own kind. Brown dropped 21 points to go with 7 assists and 3 steals. Tatum posted a near triple-double with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists. The Celtics were unbothered by the supposed turmoil that those comments were supposed to cause.

The star of the night for Boston was actually Holiday himself. He led the team in scoring with 26 points while also posting a team-high 11 rebounds. After the game was over, Holiday made sure to clarify his earlier comments for everyone, just in case.

“If I could say something before we jump in, I want to address the comment that was made yesterday. I feel like people kind of took that out of context. I’ve been hearing that I prefer JB over JT, and that’s not what that was. I like to praise my teammates. I like to praise my teammates when they’re playing well, and I feel like that’s what I did my best to do.”

For the Celtics, at the end of the day, it really shouldn't matter who the best player is. With their incredible team dynamic, they've proven they can beat the team in front of them with strong performances from any one of their talented stars.

Jayson or Jaylen?

The Celtics star duo both offer exactly what the team needs to win

Despite the strong all-around performance from Tatum last night, that's now where some of the conversation has gone with him. One of the talking points has been the Celtics' ability to win 'in spite' of Tatum.

Tatum struggled to score efficiently for the second game in a row, leaving his teammates to do his battles for him. That is where it feels like the spotlight is being pointed to, at the moment. However, to say Tatum hasn't been a leader contributor on this championship run feels incredibly disingenuous.

Brown and Tatum: Stats in the 2024 Playoffs Category Brown Tatum PPG 24.6 24.9 RPG 6.0 10.3 APG 2.9 6.3 FG% 54.3 42.6 3P% 35.6 28.9

While it is clear that Tatum's efficiency has gone down during the playoffs, that should be expected considering he is the top option offensively for the Celtics. Tatum has found other ways to contribute to winning for the Celtics when his shot isn't falling. Brown has done a terrific job elevating his game, playing a great 1B to Tatum's 1A.

At the end of the day, the discussion about the best player on the Celtics is likely the last thing of priority in the Celtics' locker room. Their focus will be squarely on winning two more games to secure the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.