Highlights Jrue Holiday was ruled out of Team USA's game due to an ankle injury.

Steve Kerr faced criticism for questionable rotations in Team USA's Olympic games, including handing out healthy DNPs for key players.

Despite Holiday's absence, Team USA's deep roster managed to secure a victory over Puerto Rico with ease.

Jrue Holiday did not play during Team USA's 104-83 victory versus Puerto Rico on Saturday. But it wasn't a healthy DNP. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Holiday was ruled out of Team USA's final Group Stage outing due to an ankle injury.

The 34-year-old was slated to start versus Puerto Rico, but was held out at the last minute due to precautionary reasons.

The Boston Celtics guard has been a steady two-way option for the Americans in their two dominant wins against Serbia and South Sudan, which they won by an average of 21.5 points.

Against Serbia, Holiday got the start and scored 15 points to go along with three three-pointers, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Versus South Sudan, he came off the bench and tallied five points, while wreaking havoc on the defensive end in 15 minutes of play.

Steve Kerr Figuring Out Rotations

Kerr has handed out some DNPs in the Olympics

Despite their dominance, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has drawn some criticism from fans due to his rather questionable decisions, particularly with his rotations, through their two games in the Olympics so far.

In their Olympics opener, Kerr sat out Celtics star Jayson Tatum , despite being healthy enough to play. Tatum has since started in Team USA's last two outings. In the second game, it was Joel Embiid 's turn to ride the pine and get a healthy DNP.

But that wasn't the case against Puerto Rico as Holiday received a DNP due to a legitimate injury.

Every available player on Team USA was able to see the floor, including Tyrese Haliburton . The Indiana Pacers point guard finally made his Olympic debut on Saturday after being out of the rotation for the first two games of the tournament.

Nonetheless, Team USA has a deep roster. Despite Holiday's value as a two-way player, the Americans had more than enough talent to take care of Puerto Rico with relative ease.