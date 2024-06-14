Highlights Jrue Holiday has quietly been dominating NBA Finals, arguably outshining star teammates Tatum and Brown.

Boston Celtics are poised to secure their 18th NBA title, thanks to Holiday's impact on both sides of the ball.

Holiday's offensive and defensive prowess has been essential to the Celtics' seemingly inevitable championship run.

Many around the NBA were in disbelief last summer when the Boston Celtics were able to pull off a trade to acquire Jrue Holiday .

Fast-forward to now, though, and the Celtics are looking to wrap up the 2024 NBA title, and 18th overall, with league insider Mark Medina dubbing the two-time All-Star veteran as having the ‘biggest imprint’ on the Finals than any of the major headliners, including his star teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum .

Just One More Win Required

No team has ever come back from 3-0 down

The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA for the majority of the season, and it would be only fitting for their tremendous campaign to be rewarded with a Larry O’Brien trophy being hoisted, and a league-record 18th title banner lifted into the rafters.

Boasting a star-studded roster after personnel changes over the summer saw Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday acquired – separately - via trade, saw dynamic duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown now surrounded with both veteran, and championship, experience, something which they had lacked previously.

These moves ensured the Celtics were firm favorites for the title, posing the best record in the regular season - 64-18 – and were statistically the most efficient among all 30 teams, outscoring their opponents by 11.7 points per 100 possessions, something that seamlessly translated into the post-season too, where they have gone on to outscore their opponents by a similar margin of 10.9 points per 100 possessions.

Even with a few injuries keeping Porzingis out of the lineup for most of the playoffs, Boston have exerted such dominance with their roster depth, that it almost hasn't mattered, and now the Celtics are just one win away from winning their first NBA championship since 2008, where they currently hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks .

Jrue Holiday - 2023-24 Post-Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 118.6 108.9 DEF RTG 106.1 105.8 NET RTG 12.5 3.1 AST% 61.2 56.3 REB% 52.8 52.3 TOV% 10.9 16.4

While much of the spotlight has been placed on Tatum and Brown, who, in particular, has ascended into an even greater star throughout the post-season, there is one name that has gone quietly under the radar.

Thirty-four-year-old veteran Holiday has showcased exactly why the Celtics gave up a haul to land him last summer throughout this playoff run, and the 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks has cemented himself as one of the names in the mix for this season’s Finals MVP, and is clearly enjoying his time in the green and white of Boston.

Holiday ‘Still Doesn’t Get His Necessary Due’

Due to Boston’s roster being stacked with talent, Medina argues that Holiday is still being overlooked by many, something he has been his whole career.

But, as it pertains to the Finals in particular, the journalist argues the 34-year-old guard has not just, at times, replaced some of the offensive production, but has been effective in covering every defensive assignment that has been asked of him.

“What most stands out to me about Jrue Holiday is Jayson Tatum did not have a strong shooting performance in game two, and it almost didn't matter. Jrue Holiday basically replaced the offensive production that Jayson Tatum wasn't able to provide, and then on top of that, he's been the best defensive player on the Celtics with slowing down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and basically covering every defensive assignment. But even with that, there are a lot of coaches I've talked to around the week that feel like Jrue Holiday still doesn't get his necessary due. They were predicting before the series started that he would be this major player in it. It would be too simplistic to say he was going to be the X-Factor in the series, because they feel like he is such a special player. But clearly, a lot of the headliners were about Luca, Kyrie, Tatum and Brown, and I think so far, Jrue Holiday has had a bigger imprint than, frankly, all those players so far in the Finals.”

Underrated Impact All Season Long, Especially in Playoffs

Celtics are at their least efficient when Holiday is off the court

In his first regular season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 12.5 points shooting 48.0 percent from the field, and 42.9 percent from three-point distance, while also recording 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

While the two-time All-Star's points production was his lowest since his rookie season in 2009-10 when with the Philadelphia 76ers , he hasn't needed to step up and be one of the team's leading scorers on the Celtics due to the scoring talent on offer around him.

This post-season, though, he has stepped up once again, in which he has so far averaged 13.2 points on 50.9 percent field goal shooting, and 40.0 percent from three-point distance, the first time he has eclipsed the 40-plus percent mark from range in the playoffs since 2011-12. He has also recorded 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Jrue Holiday - 2023-24 Playoffs Defensive Work Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 13.3 44.1 -3.6 < 6 ft. 3.8 64.6 1.2 < 10 ft. 4.7 60.8 1.5 > 15 ft. 6.8 34.8 -3.4

But Game 2 of the NBA Finals might have been his best playoff performance yet, in which he dropped 26 points, shooting 11-for-14 from the field for 78.6 percent, while also going for 50 percent from three, and 100% from the line, and led the team in rebounds with 11.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jrue Holiday is leading the Celtics in offensive rebounds in the playoffs, averaging 1.9 per contest.

Aside from his offensive abilities, Holiday has also been an X-Factor on defense, in which overall, he has held his opponents to only 44.1 percent from the field when guarding them as their primary defender, 3.6 percent fewer than they have been scoring over everybody else.

However, he is much more effective when defending from outside the arc, in which he has restricted his opponents to only 30.6 percent shooting, down from 37.2 percent, for a percentage differential of 6.6 percent.

In comparison, when defending two-point attempts, he has only allowed his opponents to score 0.9 percent fewer on their shot attempts than usual.

Overall, while Holiday is considered a dark horse for Finals MVP, especially considering just how well his teammate Brown is playing, there is simply no understating the veteran's value to the team, and having reached the Finals only twice in his 15-year NBA career, it seems all but inevitable that he is about to become a two-time NBA champion, something he can take a lot of credit for.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.