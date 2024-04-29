Highlights The Boston Celtics excel at defense, with versatile players that can guard multiple positions effectively.

The Celtics' strong perimeter defense and ability to limit opponents' three-point shooting are key to playoff success.

The Miami Heat struggle with shot creation beyond Tyler Herro, putting pressure on role players to step up offensively.

The Boston Celtics dominated the NBA throughout the 2023-2024 regular season with a 64-18 record. They were the only team to register over 57 wins. Boston performed well on both sides of the ball, ranking first in offensive rating (122.2) and second in defensive rating (110.6).

While the Celtics' high-powered, three-point offense is fun to watch, Jrue Holiday pointed out the importance of having many strong individual defenders on the roster to form lockdown team defense. During Boston's first-round matchup with the Miami Heat, Holiday brought some humor to the locker room.

“We got great 1-on-1 defenders. Before I was here, they talked about guys could play defense. Now that I got here, they all play defense. You talk about the white guys, the white guys play defense.” - Jrue Holiday

The first part of Holiday's quote is essential for understanding why Boston's defense is so strong. It is difficult to identify and exploit mismatches against the Celtics because four of their five starters can switch to guard multiple positions at a high level. Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown can all play on the perimeter and cover inside if needed.

Boston Celtics - Starting Lineup Height and Weight Player Height (ft) Weight (lb) Jrue Holiday 6'4'' 205 Derrick White 6'4'' 190 Jaylen Brown 6'6'' 223 Jayson Tatum 6'8'' 210 Kristaps Porziņģis 7'2'' 240

White led the league in blocks among guards with 1.2 rejections per game, while Holiday's strength makes it tougher for big men to score in the post on him. Brown and Tatum have the height, size, and lateral quickness to bother guards and wings outside and inside. Many opponents run the one-five pick-and-roll to put Kristaps Porziņģis in different actions, but because of White and Holidays' screen navigation, it does not always result in a mismatch.

Defense Leads to Playoff Success

There is a pattern in Boston's victories in its opening series against Miami

The Celtics lead the Heat 2-1 in their first-round matchup with game four scheduled for tonight at the Kaseya Center. In both Boston wins, Miami did not reach the 100-point mark. However, when the Heat took game two, they scored 111 points and knocked down 23-53 from beyond the arc. Boston rectified its perimeter defense in game three, as Miami only hit nine threes in 28 attempts.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are Miami's go-to scorers without Jimmy Butler. Herro recorded an outstanding 24-point, 14-assist performance in game two but struggled from the field in the other two games.

Tyler Herro - FG in Playoffs Game 1 4-13 Game 2 7-13 Game 3 5-16

The Heat lack shot creation on the perimeter outside of Herro. This enables White and Holiday to make the former University of Kentucky guard their main focus. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robison must step up offensively and take pressure off Herro. If not, the Heat could find themselves down 3-1 to Boston as the series shifts back to the TD Garden.