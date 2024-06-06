Highlights The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, though Boston has missed one of their best players for a good number of games during their current playoff run.

Porzingis has been absent due to injury since the Celtics' first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Boston's star point guard Jrue Holiday spoke during a media availability slot about how eager the rest of the team is to play meaningful basketball with Porzingis once again.

As the Boston Celtics are looking forward to continuing their chase for the franchise's eighteenth championship banner against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, they are also getting one of their best players back from injury. Celtics' star center, Kristaps Porzingis, looks to be in good enough condition to return for Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday, as reported by several media outlets. Porzingis last played in Game 4 of the Celtics' opening-round series against the Miami Heat. Now, the skilled center will be back after nursing a leg injury.

Porzingis' impact on winning for Boston is something they would have hated to miss out on during the NBA Finals, as his wide range of abilities on both offense and defense only adds to one of the best teams on both sides of the ball in the league. On offense, Porzingis is a capable rim-running big who can both finish alley-oops and take the ball to the rack himself to finish an athletic dunk. At 7-foot-two, his back-to-the-basket game is also wonderful, as he's been able to build more and more muscle throughout his career. Porzingis is also a real threat from behind the three-point line, as he is a career 36.1 percent shooter from outside on 5.1 attempts per contest. On defense, that tall frame with a 7-foot-six wingspan helps him perform duties as the team's main rim-protector and shot-blocker.

No one on Boston's roster may be more excited to have their big man back than 2021 NBA champion and Boston point guard, Jrue Holiday. Like Porzingis, Holiday was acquired by the Celtics through trade in the 2023 off-season. Holiday came from the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was involved in the Damian Lillard trade, and Porzingis was dealt from the Washington Wizards. As an incredibly cerebral player and one of the best defensive players in the entire association, Holiday knows what it takes to win, and what it'll take this time is a fully healthy rotation once Porzingis gets back into the fold.

Kristaps Porzingis Regular Season Stats - 2023-24 - Boston Celtics Category Stat PTS 20.1 REB 7.2 TS% 64.7% +/- 5.1 BLK 1.9

Porzingis' return means a lot for a Celtics team that has performed very well without him since the end of the first round, but Jrue Holiday knows that, especially in the NBA Finals, you can never have too much help. As one of the smartest players in the world, Holiday recognizes just how much his center impacts the game on both ends of the floor, and how he could bring them closer to achieving their end goal of holding up the Larry O'Brien trophy by the end of the series.

Holiday Happy for Porzingis' Return

Boston's star guard made it known that the team missed their big-man dearly

As news of Porzingis' hopeful return began to break, the national media made sure to ask the rest of the Celtics' stars about the possibility of their former All-Star teammate returning to the lineup. Holiday was the recipient of one of these questions, and he answered them all during his NBA Finals media availability at a Celtics' practice session.

While answering a question about Porzingis' return and Al Horford playing stellar basketball as their current starting center, Holiday made it very clear that he appreciates everything that Porzingis does on the floor that contributes to winning, and that he's very enthusiastic about his return.

"K.P. is one of our best scorers, he's one of our best rim-protectors... And we do want K.P. back. We can't wait for him to be back and be a part of this team on the court." - Jrue Holiday

Through his four games in the 2024 playoffs before being sidelined, Porzingis averaged just 12.3 points and five rebounds, but it is very probable that his production will exceed that of his first four games once he has returned. The Celtics are going for their eighteenth title in franchise history, which would break the record for most NBA Finals victories for an NBA team, and Holiday knows just how important Porzingis is to bringing home a championship to Boston for the first time in sixteen years.

Porzingis, Holiday, and the Boston Celtics take on Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 PM ET from the TD Garden in Boston. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC.