The Boston Celtics are the deepest team in the NBA, and they continue to display it on basketball's biggest stage. The Celtics were able to complete the road sweep in Ohio, pulling out a 109-102 Game 4 victory to take a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston received Cleveland's biggest punch despite the team being without star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarett Allen. Although faced with adversity against a scrappy team, the Celtics were able to showcase their poise with great contributions from their role players.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the impactful star duo that the Celtics need them to be. However, throughout the roster, the team stepped up tremendously. Gone under the radar is the impact that Al Horford has had, filling in for the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. Following the victory, Celtics guard, Jrue Holiday, spoke with the media and gave praise to Horford's role for the Celtics.

"[Horford] is doing great. I know that when Garland gets by me, I rely on Al to be there to protect me and he's done it every single game... Al does everything. He's the anchor defensively, when Mobley's on him, he's open for the three offensively, and he has to knock those shots in, which he's been doing pretty well. We put a lot on Al, but he's built for it." - Jrue Holiday

A lot of the talk has been regarding the top box score contributors for the Celtics, but role players such as Horford and Holiday are just as impactful, although it doesn't show in the stat sheet.

Al Horford & Jrue Holiday Game 4 Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Category Horford Holiday PTS 6 16 REB 6 7 BLK 1 1 NET RATING +11 +6

In the four games of this series, Horford has a net rating of +32. In the first-round series against the Miami Heat, Horford was sensational with a +50 net rating across five games collectively. Offensively, he has struggled from the field as of late, going 4-16 in the last two games, including missing his last 10 three-point attempts. However, his defensive impact can't be praised enough.

Horford's Impact is Beyond Box Score

Al Horford has been key for the Celtics in their success in the postseason

It is no secret that Horford is currently in one of the biggest offensive slumps of his career. He is no stranger to performing under the brightest lights during his days as the star player for the Atlanta Hawks and both tenures with the Celtics. However, following the unexpected push into the starting lineup following the Porzingis injury, Horford has inherited the defensive responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

During the Celtics' Game 4 win over the Cavaliers, Horford moved to 20th all-time in blocked shots in the NBA Playoffs at 216. There were moments when Darius Garland and other ball handlers for Cleveland were hunting Horford in the pick-and-roll. Although he did struggle in certain possessions when put in the crosshairs of that action, his presence in the paint allowed the perimeter defenders to play aggressively defensively, knowing they had protection in case they got beat.

Holiday's praise of Horford speaks volumes about the camaraderie with this team. Instead of kicking a teammate while they're down, Boston has made it a point of emphasis this season to uplift one another, which is a key distinction that separated them from other teams competing for title contention.