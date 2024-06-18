Highlights After 17 seasons, Al Horford secured his first NBA title as the Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals.

Horford played the most playoff games in NBA history before winning a championship.

Horford's significant contributions and leadership helped elevate the Celtics to victory in the postseason.

After 17 seasons in the NBA, Al Horford can finally call himself an NBA champion. His Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the 2024 NBA Finals, taking home the franchise's 18th championship trophy. He became the first Dominican Republic player to win an NBA title.

Horford also played in 186 postseason contests before hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy - the most by any player in league history.

Al Horford- Career Playoff Stats PPG 12.2 RPG 8.0 FG% 49.3 3PT% 39.1 USG% 16.5 MPG 33.8

Horford has been on winning teams throughout his career with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Celtics, but this year felt different. Boston was the clear-cut favorite entering the 2023-2024 campaign, and it reached the top under immense pressure and a giant target on its back.

Jrue Holiday told reporters how important Horford is as a teammate and contributor on the court after the Celtics' Game 5 victory.

"I'd run through a brick wall for him [Horford]." - Jrue Holiday

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens acquired Holiday before the campaign started. He has never played with Horford before now in his career. After just one season with the veteran center, Holiday appreciates Horford's drive, dedication, and passion for reaching the top of the sport.

Ironically, Holiday runs around "brick walls," or screens, for Horford in games. Holiday's screen navigation is one of the best in the league, taking away the ballhandler's space and decreasing the pick's effectiveness. This allows Horford to stick to his man and cover alley-oops or pocket passes to the opposing center.

Horford Steps Up Big at Age 38

The Celtics' center played a larger role than he or the team envisioned throughout the 2024 postseason

Horford came off the bench behind Kristaps Porziņģis when Boston was healthy. however, when Porziņģis injured his calf in Game 4 of the Celtics' opening-round series, Horford knew he was in for a bigger role. He started every game of the postseason following Porziņģis' injury. Head Coach Joe Mazzulla opted to bring the star center off the bench for continuity and chemistry, as Boston comfortably won its first two series.

The Celtics do not need to change much offensively when switching between Porziņģis and Horford, as they both can knock down shots from beyond the arc. The latter shot a playoff career-high five threes per game at a 36.8 percent clip this postseason. Boston's drive-and-kick heavy offense relies on spacing and multiple threats from deep at all times. All eight players in the Celtics' playoff rotation did damage from downtown.

Horford was one of the main reasons Boston dominated both ends of the floor throughout this season. Now, he can enjoy the special moment he envisioned when he first signed with the Celtics in the summer of 2016.