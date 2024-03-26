Highlights Jrue Holiday felt blindsided by the trade from the Bucks to the Trail Blazers, lacking time to prepare.

Last summer, Jrue Holiday was involved in two trades in the span of a week. The first of those trades was the blockbuster trade involving Damian Lillard. It was a three-team trade between the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns where Lillard was sent to the Bucks and Holiday was sent to the Trail Blazers.

The trade was one of the biggest trades in recent history, and created a whole power-shift in the NBA, with many heralding the Bucks as championship favorites at the time. It involved eight players and multiple picks. DeAndre Ayton, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic were among others that were involved in the deal.

The non-business aspect of NBA trades often gets brushed under the rug. Despite the NBA being a business where each franchise wants to win, the players are humans that have to drop everything to start over in a new city, often without their control.

Holiday Felt Blindsided By the Trade

Citing a lack of notice, Holiday expected the Bucks to be more professional

On a recent appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Holiday appeared as a guest on the show. He talked about his history in the league and the multiple trades he has been involved in. That includes both the trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013 and his recent trade from the Bucks.

Holiday talked about how he was in Milwaukee during the off-season taking a nap, when the Bucks' general manager, Jon Horst, called him about him getting traded.

"I think for me, it was just a shock because at least let me know 24 hours in advance, not 5 minutes in advance." -Jrue Holiday

Holiday felt shocked and blindsided by the trade. The trade came only two years after the Bucks secured their second championship in franchise history, with Holiday being a massive part of that accomplishment. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.2 steals in the Bucks championship-clinching series over the Suns. He did that while playing incredible defense against Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Holiday vs. Lillard Stats on Bucks Category Holiday 2020-23 Lillard 2023-24 PPG 18.5 24.4 RPG 4.7 4.2 APG 6.8 6.7 SPG 1.5 1.0

He mentioned that if he was going to get traded, he thought he would have known in advance, so he could prepare his family.

"I really thank God for Portland, and Chauncey, and the GM there cause they really did good by me."

Holiday felt his brief time in Portland was handled very well by the organization, who helped him by figuring out if he was on the same timeline as their franchise or if he wanted to be re-routed to a new team.

That ultimately led to his trade to the Boston Celtics. The trade was Holiday for two first-round picks, Robert Williams III, and Malcolm Brogdon. It came two days before the start of training camp. Holiday was justifiably overwhelmed, having been traded twice within a week and not knowing where he and his family would be living.

Since the trade, things have been smooth as butter for Holiday and the Boston Celtics, while Lillard and the Bucks have had a roller-coaster season, which has included the firing of Adrian Griffin and the hiring of Doc Rivers. The two teams are slotted first and second in the eastern conference, so a potential eastern conference finals between the teams could be on the table.