Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have made their way to the 2024 NBA Finals to battle the Boston Celtics for an NBA championship.

A key match-up to watch for the duration of the series involves both team's starting point guards, as Boston's Jrue Holiday and Dallas' Kyrie Irving will go head-to-head.

Holiday spoke briefly to media members during a press conference about how difficult it is to guard Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks have upset several tough opponents in the Western Conference playoffs to break through and make it to the NBA Finals to square off against the champions of the Eastern Conference in the Boston Celtics. In what will be a series reliant on an 'offense vs. defense' storyline, no one-on-one matchup better exemplifies it than the battle we'll see between Jrue Holiday and Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving has made it back to the NBA's biggest stage to compete for his second championship, while Holiday has done the same. The ways that they've done it, though, have been just a bit different. Holiday has been known as one of the league's elite defensive players for the last decade, and Irving has been regarded as an elite offensive player and shot-creator. While Holiday's most iconic plays in the post-season have come courtesy of late-game steals and blocks to seal huge victories, Irving wins games through his incredible ball-handling and difficult shot-making.

In other words, something has to give in the Finals. Either Irving will get whatever he wants on the offensive end, or Holiday will show that he has the ability to stay in front of a guard of Irving's caliber for an entire playoff series. Of course, both players are confident in their abilities to perform in their given roles, as most NBA players should be. While this may be true, Jrue Holiday offered a funny perspective on how he feels knowing he'll be taking on the duty of guarding Irving with a championship on the line.

Kyrie Irving - Jrue Holiday Head-to-Head Reg. Season Stats Category K. Irving J. Holiday PTS 24.2 17.7 AST 4.9 6.3 STL 1.7 2.0 TS% 55.5% 57.0% 3PT% 37.4% 45.7% W-L 6-14 14-6

Holiday Gets Honest About His Chances of Guarding Irving in Finals

Even an All-NBA defender thinks he'll need supernatural help to stifle his opposing guard

Holiday has built up quite an impressive resumè throughout his NBA career. Six All-Defense Teams, two All-Star Game appearances, and an NBA championship win in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks, but it could all be for naught due to Kyrie Irving's masterful scoring ability. Irving is an eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA Team selection, and an NBA champion himself with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Irving's performance in the 2016 NBA Finals against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors was what made Cleveland the first team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, and Irving did it by way of arguably the biggest shot in NBA history, as he sunk what would be the game-winning three-pointer in Game 7 to win the championship.

Holiday knows as well as anybody that Irving is one of the hardest players to guard in the league, as his endless arsenal of dribble packages and counter moves is something that has not been rivaled in the history of the league. Knowing that the defensively skilled Holiday would carry the brunt of the responsibility of guarding Irving, he was asked by ESPN's Dave McMenamin what he could do by members of the media to slow down his opponent. Holiday's answer, while short and sweet, told the media exactly what he could try to thwart Irving.

"Pray. No... I think it's just knowing each other's game, and doing your best to stay in front of him. Trying to take away the things that'll probably hurt you the most." - Jrue Holiday

Holiday may be right on his point, as even the toughest of defenders in the NBA have had just as tough a time trying to figure out how to stop Irving. His incredible mix of ball-handling, footwork, and elite shot-making make him arguably the hardest player to game-plan for in the sport. While Holiday will try his best to stop Irving to try and reach four wins first, it will surely be a tough job to do.

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 PM ET from the TD Garden in Boston. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC.