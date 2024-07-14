Highlights Juan Mata boldly picked a Spain vs England combined XI featuring all La Roja stars over their English counterparts.

Juan Mata made some bold decisions when naming his Spain vs England combined 11 ahead of the Euro 2024 final between the two nations. The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United ace played in England for the majority of his career but represented La Roja between 2009 and 2016.

The 36-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Vissel Kobe earlier in 2024 but has yet to announce his retirement from football. Mata will be hoping to see his country lift a first major trophy since Euro 2012. Mata played a role in that success, as well as Spain's World Cup triumph in 2010.

Both Spain and England boast teams full of world-class superstars, and it's expected to be a tight affair when the two teams clash in Berlin. However, Mata certainly backed his home nation's talent pool when pitted against their English counterparts.

Juan Mata Selects a Full Spain XI

He made some extremely bold choices

Mata was handed the task of naming a combined XI from the regular starters of both sides. Speaking to talkSPORT, the playmaker selected Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, and Robin Le Normand ahead of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi without any hesitation.

He was then presented with the conundrum of his former Man United teammate Luke Shaw against Spain's in-form Marc Cucurella. Mata stated: "I love Luke, but today and Sunday, Cucurella." Another Red Devils star gave the Spaniard something to think about as Kobbie Mainoo was pitted against Fabian Ruiz, to which he replied:

“I love Mainoo, what he’s done for United is incredible and his age too. But Fabian Ruiz, he’s having a great Euros.”

Declan Rice and Rodri are two of the best midfielders in world football, but the Spanish general was swiftly placed into Mata's XI along with Dani Olmo, who he selected ahead of 2024 Ballon d'Or contender Jude Bellingham.

Another tricky decision awaited Mata in the front line, as the ex-Spain international had to pick between the two teams' sensational right-wingers: “Saka is amazing, and you know his level at Arsenal now for a couple of years. But I think we all admire Lamine.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history (16 years 362 days) when he netted a stunning goal against France in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Perhaps surprisingly, Mata didn't hesitate when asked whether Harry Kane or Phil Foden would get into the side ahead of Alvaro Morata or Nico Williams. He stuck true to his nation and completed the full XI with only Spanish players.

Juan Mata Predicts Euro 2024 Final

It's expected to be a close game between two talented sides

After picking his combined XI, Mata was also asked to give his prediction for the showpiece clash. While he's backed all of Luis de la Fuente's players over Gareth Southgate's men, he does believe it could be a tight affair. The 36-year-old stated:

“I would like 2-1 for Spain in extra time, so 1-1 in 90 minutes then extra time with one late goal.”

Should his prediction pan out, Spain will lift their third European Championship trophy since 2008, cementing their place as one of the most successful nations in football history.