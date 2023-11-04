Highlights Bruno Fernandes's late goal secured a much-needed victory for Manchester United against Fulham

Despite recent criticism, particularly from Roy Keane, Fernandes showed his brilliance with a moment of magic that won his side all three points.

Juan Mata publicly showed support for Fernandes after his winning goal, highlighting the tough few weeks Fernandes has had and the positive impact he still has on the team.

Bruno Fernandes was the hero as Manchester United edged past Fulham in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils have been poor in recent weeks and pressure was mounting on Erik ten Hag after back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

United desperately needed a victory at Craven Cottage and they just got that thanks to Fernandes' brilliance in stoppage-time. In a game devoid of real quality, Fernandes produced a moment of magic late on to win his side all three points.

The ball fell to Fernandes just outside of the box and he made two Fulham players look silly with a sumptuous bit of footwork. The Portuguese midfielder then took aim and his precise effort found the bottom corner. Fulham stopper Bernd Leno got a hand to Fernandes' strike but could not prevent the ball nestling into the back of the net. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes scores superb 91st minute winner in Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been criticised in recent times

United's players have been under scrutiny recent weeks and United's captain has not been immune to the criticism. Roy Keane is one of many who has been vocal about Fernandes recently. After United's defeat to Man City last week, Keane even called for the captaincy to be taken from Fernandes.

The Irishman said on Sky Sports: "Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent. I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. "He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today - we've discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool - his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly. It really isn't acceptable. From what we saw today, I'm thinking I would take that off him. "You have to start somewhere. We were talking about where do you start [fixing the problems] - the manager, board level. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that. Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain."

Juan Mata's viral post about Bruno Fernandes after winner v Fulham

It's been a tough few weeks or so for Fernandes and so, after his winner against Fulham, Juan Mata felt the need to show his support for his former teammate. Taking to Instagram, Mata wrote a lovely post where he raved about United's number eight.

Mata posted a picture of Fernandes celebrating with the caption: 'Professional, committed, humble, hard working, talented, decisive, leader, respectful... and imperfect. Just like the rest of us. Always in my team.' Shared on to X (formerly Twitter) by user @TenHagBall_, the post has gone viral attracting over 1k reposts and 12k 'likes' at the time of writing. View it below...

What Bruno Fernandes said after Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

Fernandes spoke to the media after the match and he spoke honestly about his side's struggles in recent weeks.