Juan Roman Riquelme is still able to pass a football better than most other people on the planet.

Despite the fact he's now 43 years of age and retired, the Argentine legend remains an absolute baller on the hallowed turf.

Riquelme played in a Villarreal Legends match on Saturday against a team made up of Spain Legends.

It was a contest at the Estadio de la Cerámica won 1-0 by the latter, former Celta Vigo striker Catanha bagging the only goal of the game.

But while Riquelme was unable to either score or assist a goal for the men in yellow, he certainly left his mark on the match.

The playmaker extraordinaire weaved magic on the pitch just like he did in his absolute prime with Villarreal.

And undoubtedly the best moment Riquelme produced in the Legends match was an outrageous no-look pass, one Ronaldinho would be immensely proud of.

It's a real shame the pass didn't lead to a goal, but even without the assist factor, the moment has still gone viral on social media...

Video: Riquelme's no-look pass in Villarreal Legends match

The guy just makes it look so, so easy - almost too easy.

Riquelme also came close to scoring in the fixture after twice bamboozling a member of the opposition team.

The Argentine's feet were simply too quick, although his long-range shot sadly went wide of the post.

Video: Riquelme came close to scoring a stunner

Who else played in the latest Villarreal Legends match?

The Villarreal team on the day boasted some huge names, other than Riquelme of course.

Diego Forlan and Martin Palermo lined up as a strike partnership, while Arsenal icon Robert Pires operated from out wide.

Marcos Senna, Joan Capdevilla and Andres Palop - three members of Spain's Euro 2008 winning squad - also played for the Yellow Submarine.

As for the La Roja Legends, their team featured the likes of Juanfran, Ivan Campo and Fernando Morientes.