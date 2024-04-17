Highlights Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are two 2024 Ballon d'Or candidates and are both enjoying outstanding seasons for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Both stars have proven worthy of being England's best star this summer and will be paramount to Gareth Southgate's success in Germany.

We've taken a deep dive into their statistics for the 23/24 season and the winner just edges it.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are two of England’s brightest talents, and it is in Gareth Southgate’s hands to decide how to play them in each other’s company at Euro 2024 this summer.

The pair of Englishmen butt heads in this season’s Champions League final with Real Madrid and Manchester City both looking to reign victorious at Wembley in June as they look to stake a claim to be England’s shining star in the summer.

Foden and Bellingham have done their utmost for the Citizens and Los Blancos, respectively, during the current season – and are both hitting abnormal heights. But who, statistically speaking, has been more impactful for their clubs?

With the help of Squawka’s Comparison Matrix, here's a closer look at the pair’s statistics compared to one another. Taking into account three different aspects of their respective domestic league seasons – shooting, dribbling and passing – they have both made compelling cases for being in the running for the Ballon d’Or, but who comes out on top overall?

Shooting Stats Compared

Foden more accurate with shots

Bellingham is afforded more license to shoot in the Spanish capital compared to Foden, Pep Guardiola's best Englishman, in east Manchester, largely thanks to his hybrid role. And that’s evidenced in the statistics. In terms of both goals – from the spot and not from the spot – the Birmingham City graduate excels.

Both have been in frightening form in front of goal this season with Foden’s haul of 14 and Bellingham’s 16-goal frenzy attest to just that. But the manner in which they add to their respective tallies is different. Foden is, statistically, the better finisher from outside the box, whereas Bellingham is deadlier in and around the box, scoring 15 inside the area compared to Foden’s 10.

Accuracy is paramount when shooting and Foden has precision in abundance. 73.08% of his shots this term – compared to Bellingham’s still impressive 69.05% – have been on target, which equates to 38 from those he has taken. The Los Blancos ace has taken 29, in comparison, of which 13 have been blocked. Foden has had a whopping 38 shots blocked since the 23/24 Premier League got underway.

Phil Foden vs Jude Bellingham - 23/24 Shooting Stats Compared Shooting Stats Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Goals 14 16 Non-penalty Goals 14 15 Penalty Goals 0 1 Goals from Inside Box 10 15 Goals from Outside Box 4 1 Conversion Rate (%) 26.92 38.1 Shots exc. Blocks 52 42 Shot Accuracy (%) 73.08 69.05 Shots on Target 38 29 Shots Blocked 38 13

Dribbling Stats Compared

Foden more daring, Bellingham enjoys more success

When it comes to taking on a man, forwards are either a) daring in their approach or b) play it safe to boost efficiency. Bellingham is seemingly the latter, as he uses his imposing frame to bruise past defenders, boasting a 56.94% take-on success rate. In comparison, Foden sits at 51.22%.

He has also won more fouls than his Manchester City counterpart, with his 68 triumphing over Foden’s tally of 48. In terms of take-ons which prove successful, Foden does one-up Bellingham - inarguably world football's best youngster at the moment - with just one extra – 42 compared to 41.

It seems as if the Real Madrid talisman is better at retaining possession, however, with him losing the ball just 280 times for Carlo Ancelotti’s men this term. Foden’s record of 355 is inferior. What may come as a surprise is that neither Englishman has won a penalty for their respective sides this season.

When talking about their dribbling ability, both are evidently brilliant – and it’s that particular aspect of the game that could be the difference for the Three Lions in Germany once June hits.

Phil Foden vs Jude Bellingham - 23/24 Dribbling Stats Compared Dribbling Stats Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Take-ons Completed 42 41 Take-on Success (%) 51.22 56.94 Fouls Won 48 68 Penalties Won 0 0 Possession Lost 355 280

Passing Stats Compared

Manchester City man excels for the most part

Foden edges it, just. From looking at his chance creation numbers, the Stockport-born star has seven assists – compared to Bellingham’s four – and has plucked up 21 more chances this term, creating 59, which is favourably more than the 38 courtesy of Bellingham.

Statistically, Foden is more of the creative driving force as well. Not only is he superior in terms of passes attempted (1420) and passes completed (1259), but his variance of passing is what makes him such a joy to watch. Across the Premier League season, he has attempted 56 long passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are both enjoying their best seasons in terms of goals and assists. The former has 21 goal contributions in the Premier League, while the latter has notched 18 in Spain's top tier.

That’s not to say every one of them was successful, as Bellingham, a 29-cap England international, enjoys the better success when sending a diagonal to a teammate or threading them in for a one-v-one situation. In fact, he has completed four more than Foden and has a better long pass accuracy rate (83.98 vs 62.5).

He loses the crossing battle, however, as the five-time Premier League-winning Foden is superior in both crosses attempted and crossing accuracy. He is, too, with successful lay-offs – 60 vs 51 - and passes completed in the opposition half as he scores 976 over Bellingham’s 733.

Phil Foden vs Jude Bellingham - 23/14 Passing Stats Compared Passing Stats Phil Foden Jude Bellingham Assists 7 4 Chances Created 59 38 Passes Attempted 1420 1257 Passes Completed 1259 1119 Pass Accuracy (%) 88.66 89.02 Long Passes Attempted 56 47 Successful Long Passes 35 39 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 62.5 82.98 Crosses Attempted 69 18 Crossing Accuracy (%) 23.19 16.67 Successful Lay-offs 60 51 Passes Completed (Opp. Half) 976 733 Forward Passes 269 287

Verdict

Why not both?

Just like the passing statistics, Foden finds his nose just in front. In truth, there is little to separate the two – with them showing strengths in differing categories. And, of course, that is to be expected given the challenges and roles they face at club level. In terms of shooting, Bellingham is certainly more prolific, but Foden lets off more shots.

The 20-year-old from Stourbridge is more successful from a dribbling standpoint, even if Foden enjoys more success. Passing, however, is where Foden excels. He creates more, shows higher levels of precision and is more forward-thinking. Southgate is lucky to have both at his disposal this summer - now he just needs to work out how the cogs work.