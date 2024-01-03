Highlights Jude Bellingham has been in top form for Real Madrid, contributing 17 goals and 5 assists in 21 appearances.

The 20-year-old breaks a rule in every La Liga game he plays.

Bellingham's rise to stardom makes him England's biggest hope for Euro 2024 and a key player for Gareth Southgate's team.

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation ever since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, but the Englishman is said to have been breaking a rule set by La Liga during his time in Spain. In his opening six months with his new club, it has been reported that he breaks this rule on every occasion he steps onto the field.

The England international has been one of the best players on the planet during the 2023/24 season as he has transitioned from being a box-to-box midfielder for Borussia Dortmund to becoming an out-and-out number 10 for Real Madrid. Contributing 17 goals and five assists in 21 appearances across league games and Champions League fixtures, the 20-year-old was perhaps the best-performing player on the planet in the latter half of 2023.

Competition was rife for the signature of the young sensation in the summer transfer window, with top Premier League sides being blown out of the water by Los Blancos to secure the services of one of the hottest young properties in world football.

Landing in La Liga, Bellingham is actually said to break a specific rule in each game he plays for Real Madrid, but the superstar is yet to be reprimanded for doing so. But this begs the question, what is this rule he consistently disobeys?

The rule Jude Bellingham breaks

It's all about the Real Madrid star's socks

Modern-day football players are known to cut holes in the back of their football socks, as many will have noticed. Stars across the globe employ this tactic that is aimed at relieving pressure on the calf muscles while playing.

Bellingham is no different as the ex-Dortmund midfielder can always be seen with rips and holes in the back of his socks, but according to AS, this breaks regulations set by La Liga. Players in the Spanish top flight are not technically allowed to play with any rips in their shirts, shorts or socks.

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is also said to have broken this rule during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Sun. Bellingham is yet to be punished for this, possibly due to the fact he is the top star in the entire league currently. There could be action taken, but at the moment, there is no indication this will be the case.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Real Madrid will have one of the biggest names in football within the next few years at most. His level just keeps raising and a blind eye might continue to be turned to his sock antics.

Jude Bellingham's rise to stardom

The 20-year-old could be England's biggest hope for Euro 2024

Bellingham has been the best-performing player at the biggest club in European football as already mentioned, but there is another team that will be relying on his supreme talents come the summer of 2024. Gareth Southgate's midfield is reliant on Bellingham being present alongside Declan Rice and one other.

If the Three Lions are to go all the way and lift their first major honour since 1966, the former Birmingham City youngster will be one of the key men. It has been a sharp increase in his importance as the Englishman was still playing for his boyhood club only three and a half years ago. His shirt was even retired at Birmingham, in a move that is understood a lot more now than it was at the time.