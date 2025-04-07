For all of Jude Bellingham’s brilliance, the Englishman continues to struggle when it comes to keeping his emotions in check. Now, the Real Madrid star could be facing yet another avoidable suspension following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Valencia. A dramatic 95th-minute winner from Hugo Duro sealed the upset, denying Los Blancos a chance to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona.

The fallout was immediate and intense - fans voiced their frustration, players looked rattled - but it was Bellingham’s outburst that stole the headlines. In a moment of red mist, he lashed out at VAR equipment as he stormed down the Bernabeu tunnel. It’s another entry in a growing list of emotional flare-ups - from confrontations with referees to touchline tantrums - that suggest while Bellingham’s game is mature beyond his years, his temperament is still catching up.

Madrid’s rich vein of form around the turn of the year is beginning to unravel. A loss to Real Betis in early March opened the floodgates, and although they've scraped through narrow - and at times, undeserved - wins against Atletico Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal, Leganes, Real Sociedad, and now Valencia, the cracks are starting to show. Bellingham’s visible frustration might just be the first real sign that the wheels are starting to wobble at the worst possible time.

Related Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings The race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award begins with Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal among the early front-runners.

Why Jude Bellingham Faces Potential Ban

The Englishman just can't seem to keep a lid on his emotions

An image that quickly spread across social media showed Bellingham venting his frustration by kicking the base of the VAR monitor. A video has since also been shared, which you can watch below: