Highlights Bellingham's incredible form continued as he scored a last-minute winner against Getafe, leading to incredible celebrations at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham's brilliant start to his Real Madrid career, with five goals and an assist in just four league games, is making the money spent on him look like a steal.

Jude Bellingham is just a special talent, isn't he? The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the world and his move to Real Madrid has been a huge hit so far. He's been exceptional for Los Blancos already and his incredible form for the club continued as he scored a last-minute winner against Getafe in La Liga this weekend. With the two sides drawing 1-1, Bellingham left it late but bagged the winner in the 95th minute, sparking incredible celebrations around the Bernabeu.

The moment looked incredible for those watching on television, but after a video from the game surfaced online, it seems footage shot from the crowd of the celebrations makes the moment look even better. After scoring the goal, Bellingham and his teammates ran towards the crowd and the passion was evident as they celebrated with the fans. The noise was rapturous and was truly a sight to behold.

The goal ensured Madrid's 100 per cent record continued, with the club now winning four out of four to start the new campaign, but it also saw Bellingham's incredible start to life in Spain continue. The former Borussia Dortmund man has been electric for Carlo Ancelotti's side and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down.

Bellingham's brilliant start to Real Madrid career

Real Madrid knew what they were getting when they signed Bellingham this summer. The Englishman is one of the brightest prospects in the world and Los Blancos knew they were getting a superstar when they landed his signature ahead of the likes of Liverpool. Not even Ancelotti could have expected the 20-year-old to have taken to Spanish football in the manner in which he has, though.

To say Bellingham has hit the ground running is somehow an understatement, as the midfielder has been in electrifying form since moving to the Bernabeu this summer. His goalscoring return has been second to none early in his Madrid tenure, with five goals in just four league games so far. Adding an assist to that return, the Birmingham-born star has six goal contributions in just four games. It's an absurd return that's already making the mega money spent on him look like a steal.

If he continues to play in the manner in which he has so far, he'll inevitably become an icon at the club. He seems to be loving life in Spain too, particularly impressed with the Bernabeu and the passion that radiates through it.

Jude Bellingham enamoured with the Bernabeu and Real Madrid fans

The move to Real Madrid has Bellingham playing on a stage bigger than anything he's ever experienced before, and it seems he's loving it so far. The star spoke to the media after the Getafe match and was vocal in his praise for the fans and their passion when celebrating after his winner.

According to the former Dortmund man, the celebrations were unlike anything he'd seen or heard before, saying: "I had never heard anything like it when scoring. It was very nice, very special. The sound of people celebrating.”

It goes without saying that Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the entire world, if not the very biggest, so it's not surprising to see the level of passion shown around the side stand out to Bellingham early on in his time there. It's exactly what fans of Madrid will want to hear, as well, and it seems we may be in the early stages of a very promising partnership here.

