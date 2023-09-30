Highlights Jude Bellingham continues to excel with Real Madrid, providing a brilliant assist for Joselu's goal against Girona.

Bellingham's trivela cross demonstrated his creativity and skill, reminiscent of Luka Modric's famous pass.

Real Madrid have important upcoming matches in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham provided a wonderful assist for Joselu to put Real Madrid in front against Girona, who had previously been the league leaders heading into Macthday eight of La Liga. The young English midfielder has had a sensational start to his career with Los Blancos, having registered six goals and three assists in eight appearances thus far.

Real Madrid were four points behind their opponents heading into the game, and five behind Barcelona after the Catalan giants secured a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Friday night. The deadlock was broken only 17 minutes into the match as Spanish striker, Joselu, forced the ball past a despairing goalkeeper in the Girona net.

The way the ball had reached the feet of the Spaniard was what got fans talking however, as the cross from Bellingham was a brilliantly executed one.

Jude Bellingham produces wonderful trivela assist

After picking the ball up on the left-hand side of the penalty area, there was only one thought in the mind of the 20-year-old midfielder as he saw the run of his teammate in the middle of the 18 yard box. The Real Madrid number five glanced up and played a ridiculous cross into the path of Joselu with the outside of his right boot.

In a pass similar to a famous one produced by Luka Modric against Chelsea a couple of seasons ago, Bellingham made it look so effortless, while being more than efficient at the same time.

There was very little work left to be done by the forward, who simply made enough contact with the ball to get it past the goalkeeper. It really was a goal that was all about the build-up and creativity of the former Borussia Dortmund man, who continues to go from strength to strength since his big move to Spain in the summer transfer window.

Aurelien Tchouameni - Bellingham's midfield partner - doubled the visitor's advantage only moments later, to give them a firmer grip on the three points they needed to send themselves third in the league table.

What next for Bellingham and Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti's men look to make up ground on holding champions Barcelona, as the Catalonian's are the pace-setters in La Liga so far. A home game against Osasuna next week will be the last game before the October international break and is vital to keep Real Madrid within touching distance before that break.

In midweek, a tough encounter with Napoli in the Champions League looms. Bellingham scored a last-gasp winner in the opening group game against Union Berlin to give his side a much-needed win, while Napoli dispatched of Braga in their first game. It will be a tough task, but the club will be hoping to go the whole way in the European competition to extend their record of winning the honour more than anyone else.

Bellingham will look to continue his role as the talisman for the team, while learning from experienced veterans such as Modric and Kroos along the way. With Tchouameni and Eduoardo Camavinga in the picture, the future is more than bright for Real Madrid.

