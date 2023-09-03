Footage of Jude Bellingham sharing his opinion on the eternal Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate has gone viral after the midfielder's incredible start to life at Real Madrid. The video was filmed during his days at Borussia Dortmund and saw the star share his thoughts on the stars and reveal who he thinks is ultimately the greatest footballer of all time.

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo has raged for well over a decade now, with the pair being head and shoulders above anyone else in the sport. Fans, players and media alike are torn on which of the two is ultimately the best player in the history of football.

Numerous notable names have shared their thoughts, with Francesco Totti, Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Carlos all claiming Cristiano is the better player, while the likes of Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Luka Modric and even Wayne Rooney think the Argentine is the best player ever. Thierry Henry even started believing Ronaldo was the greatest, before switching sides down the line.

It's safe to say the debate will always have opinions split and Bellingham's comments on the matter have resurfaced now that he's thriving at Madrid, Ronaldo's former club. It's not the response fans of the side will want to hear, though, so look away now Madrid fans as we share the footage.

What did Jude Bellingham say about the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate?

During his time at Dortmund, Bellingham was asked who he thought was better out of Messi and Ronaldo, and he wasted no time before giving his answer. It's clear he'd already given it some thought in the past and was in no doubt about who he thought was the best. Immediately after being asked about the two, the midfielder emphatically stated that he believed Messi was the greatest football of all time and had him ranked above Ronaldo.

When asked who he preferred, the Englishman said: "Messi for me, for sure. You can just watch him and think like 'How does he do that?' Every time I watch him, he just does something that I just think 'You can't be human'."

It's not the response Madrid fans will likely want to hear, with the Argentine spending the majority of his career at their chief rivals, Barcelona. There's no denying just how impressive he is, though, and it's a testament to how good he is that he's still tearing defences apart in the States now after his move to Inter Miami this summer.

In 10 games for the Florida-based club, he has scored 11 goals and created three assists which is an absurd return for a 36-year-old. Ronaldo is still firing on all cylinders as well, though, with 20 goals and seven assists in 22 games for Al-Nassr following his move to Saudi Arabia in late 2022.

Bellingham's Real Madrid career has gotten off to a great start

Real Madrid knew they were getting a talented midfielder when they signed Bellingham, but we're not sure even they could have predicted he'd hit the level of form he has already displayed so far during his tenure at the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has been electric in his first few games for Los Blancos and has five goals and an assist in his first four appearances. He's been a massive hit and if things continue at this pace, the move will look like an incredible bargain in the near future. Considering how good he's already been for Madrid, we're sure the club's faithful will be willing to overlook the fact he rates Messi higher than their beloved Ronaldo.