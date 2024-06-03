Highlights Jude Bellingham impressed fans with an interview in Spanish during Real Madrid's Champions League celebrations.

The midfielder played a crucial role in Real Madrid's European success, assisting Vinicius Junior in the final.

Supporters have compared Bellingham's Spanish skills to past British players at Real Madrid, praising his dedication to improve.

Jude Bellingham has blown fans away by giving a full interview in Spanish less than 12 months after arriving at Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. The former Birmingham City youth product was in the midst of celebrating becoming a European champion for the first time in his career.

The 20-year-old played a huge role in Los Blancos becoming European champions for a record-breaking 15th time with a 2-0 win over his old club Borussia Dortmund in the final. While he didn't produce the best performance of his young career at Wembley, he set up Vinicius Junior's goal that sealed the match for the Spanish giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham scored more goals for Real Madrid (23) in the 2023-24 season than any other player.

That contribution inside England's national stadium capped off a remarkable campaign in continental football, in which he registered nine goal contributions in 11 appearances. This marked the second major honour Bellingham won during his debut season in Spain's capital. Real Madrid secured a record 36th La Liga title, reclaiming the trophy from fierce rivals Barcelona.

Related 5 Things You Might Have Missed From the Champions League Final Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium - here are five things you might have missed from the clash.

Jude Bellingham Gives Spanish Interview

He's been complimented by supporters online

Some fans were mind-blown to find out Bellingham was able to give coherent and fluent answers in Spanish during Real Madrid's celebrations in the wake of winning yet another European crown. It wasn't the most in-depth conversation in the world, but the young midfielder was able to hold his own. Roughly translated, the Galactico said:

"I am very happy because I have all my family here. This team is incredible, and every day is a pleasure to work with them. I'm very happy here. I have the pleasure to play with the best players in the world. It's very easy when you play with them, honestly. My Spanish is good but not perfect, so I'm sorry, but I try."

Supporters online were quick to praise the Englishman, with one saying: "This guy has got everything man," while another responded: "Wow this is insane." Others were quick to compare Bellingham to another Brit to make the move to the famous club.

Gareth Bale famously didn't learn much Spanish during his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Welshman knew basic phrases but the fans clearly haven't forgotten as one praised Bellingham while getting a dig in at the former winger: "In 9 months he has already spoken more Spanish than Bale in 6 years. His desire to maximise every element of his career is unrivalled."

3:19 Related Most Successful Clubs in World Football - Trophies and Honours There are many highly decorated clubs in world football and the 23 sides to have amassed the most trophies have been listed.

It wasn't just Bale getting used as a reason to hold Bellingham in high regard either, with David Beckham and Michael Owen even being included by one X user: "Already better at Spanish than Beckham, Bale or Owen." View Bellingham's interview below:

What Next For Bellingham

A huge summer awaits

It's promising to see the energetic midfielder has picked up a strong amount of Spanish in his short time in the country, as he's expected to be a key figure in the famous white kit for at least another decade to come. He's already won the biggest club prize on offer and should he have a strong summer with his national team, Bellingham could be in the running to lift the Ballon d'Or.

Related Exclusive: Peter Crouch Names His England Starting 11 for Euro 2024 Peter Crouch made 42 appearances for England and the ex-striker has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT who he believes should start at Euro 2024.

England head to Euro 2024 in Germany as one of the favourites, with the imperious midfielder being one of the main reasons the Three Lions are fancied. He's likely to play in a slightly deeper role than he has done at club level, but he'll still be a vital part of any success Gareth Southgate's men achieve.