Jude Bellingham has been fined £30,000 for his goal celebration during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia. The Three Lions beat their opponents in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday but were made to work hard for the result.

After falling behind in the first half, Gareth Southgate’s side looked well off their pace and for a while, it seemed as though England would be heading home in the first knockout stage of the European Championships. Step up Bellingham, who scored an incredible overhead kick in the 95th minute of the match to save the day for his country and force extra time when they went on to win through a Harry Kane header.

It was a moment of jubilation for the Real Madrid midfielder, but his celebration following his equaliser has been met with scrutiny and deemed offensive by UEFA, and they’ve decided to punish him.

Bellingham Made a Rude Gesture Towards Slovakia Fans

He explained it as a private joke with friends

Considering England were on the back foot for the majority of the contest, it was only natural that emotions were running high when Bellingham bagged his equaliser with just seconds remaining. His celebration caused controversy, though, when he appeared to make an obscene gesture towards the Slovakia fans.

The midfielder spoke afterwards and explained his innocent reason for the act in a social media post, but that wasn’t enough to appease UEFA who decided to punish him with the £30,000 fine. He’s also been hit with a one-match ban which is subject to a probationary period over the next 12 and will only come into effect if he is involved in a further incident within the next 12 months.

While the fine is tough, England fans will breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won't be losing their talisman for the nation's quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

England Haven't Had a Great Euro Campaign

They've been far from their best

While England have made it to the quarter-finals of the European Championships, it's been far from plain sailing for the Three Lions. They've looked poor throughout the competition and haven't been anywhere close to the level at which they know they can play just yet.

Waiting for them in the next round is a tough test in Switzerland who looked incredible last time out as they brushed past Italy 2-0 with relative ease. Still, on paper, Southgate has one of the strongest squads left in Euro 2024 and anything less than a win on Saturday will be unacceptable in the eyes of many.