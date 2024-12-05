Fans have grown concerned for Jude Bellingham after the Englishman angrily reacted to Kylian Mbappe's selfishness during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night. Bellingham was able to get on the scoresheet, but his effort was sandwiched between strikes from Alejandro Remiro and Gorka Guruzeta, which saw Los Blancos fall to their second La Liga defeat of the season.

While many were expecting Mbappe's arrival alongside the likes of Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo to turn Madrid into an even more attacking force than they already were, the opposite has proved to be the case, with the superstars struggling to connect on the pitch. The difficulties have been summed up by the latest sign of the former Birmingham City man's frustration at not receiving the ball from his teammate.

Bellingham Reacts to Mbappe Refusing to Cross the Ball

The Frenchman was easily dispossesed and Bellingham couldn't hide his anger

As seen in the footage below, Bellingham was unable to hide his dismay as Mbappe attempted to go on a solo run down the byline rather than cross the ball into the penalty area, only to be shepherded out of play by a Bilbao defender. The 21-year-old could be seen shouting towards the ground after his teammate had lost possession, and while it is not known what was said, he was likely angry at the fact that Mbappe had seemingly taken a far more challenging route to goal that hadn't paid off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham has scored four La Liga goals in 11 games during the 2024/25 season. In the same number last term, he had 10.

This is not the first time that Bellingham has lost his cool with his fellow Galactico this season. During a 1-1 draw against Mallorca, the Englishman had begged attackers, including Mbappe, to finish their chances as they were making things difficult for the rest of the team.

Mbappe's negative impact has also been noted by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has reportedly labelled the forward as being the club's biggest problem currently.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 05/12/2024