Where Jude Bellingham will play his football next season has been a topic of fierce debate in recent times, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has finally made up his mind, according to reports.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the world and his performances for Dortmund this year and for England at the Qatar World Cup have only seen his stock rise.

Initially, it appeared that Liverpool were the front runners to secure the services of the teenage prodigy, but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the cub are not willing to spend more than €100 million on one player.

With Dortmund said to be hanging on for around €120 million, it's left just a few viable destinations for the 19-year-old.

Bellingham makes up his mind

Per reports from AS, Bellingham has opted to join Real Madrid next season.

The Englishman allegedly sees Los Blancos as the most logical next step in his career and is ready to inform the club of his decision.

Madrid are believed to have been interested in the Englishman for some time, but were waiting to see where his head was at before beginning negotiations.

Though he is one of their primary targets for next season, AS understand that they will not pay more than €120 million for him.

Indeed, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga already in their ranks, Madrid aren't short on world-class talents in the centre of the pitch.

If the move to Madrid falls through, then both Manchester United and Manchester City are believed to be keen admirers.

But with Bellingham keen on a move to Madrid, both Manchester clubs would likely have to pay over the odds to stand any chance.

Of course, there's some chance that Bellingham still stays at Dortmund for another season.

Yet, AS report that there is a "growing acceptance" that the club are not going to be able to persuade him to stay.

Bellingham's statistics this season

Judging by his statistics, it's no wonder that so many clubs are interested in Bellingham.

The teenager has 11 goals and six assists in all competitions this year and still has time to add to that tally.

Since joining Dortmund in 2020, the 19-year-old has played 129 games – scoring 21 goals.

Jude Bellingham savages Manchester United fan who asked him to sign for the club

Dortmund on course to win Bundesliga

During his time in Germany, Bellingham is yet to win the league, but Dortmund are in a good position to secure their first league title in more than a decade.

The club hold a one-point lead over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, with five games to go.

And if Bellingham can inspire the team to a memorable domestic title, it may just be the perfect way to bow out.