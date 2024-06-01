Highlights Real Madrid won their 15th European trophy with a 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham assisted Vinicius Junior to wrap up the match and gave an emotional interview after the win.

Bellingham capped off an exceptional season with three major titles and the role of being a top goalscorer for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham gave a heartwarming interview moments after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid. The midfielder assisted Vinicius Junior in the dying stages of the game to help his side to a 2-0 victory over his former club Borussia Dortmund.

The triumph at Wembley Stadium in London saw the Spanish giants secure an unfathomable 15th European trophy as the superstar-filled team added yet more silverware to their trophy cabinet. Bellingham may not be as experienced as some of the midfield generals he lines up alongside such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but the youngster is already getting a taste for silverware.

This marked the third trophy the Englishman has got his hands on in the 2023/24 season as Los Blancos won La Liga, the Champions League and a domestic cup. He will also have an eye on Eruo 2024 glory with England to cap off an exceptional campaign.

Jude Bellingham's Emotional Interview

His family were in attendance

Speaking to TNT Sports after the full-time whistle confirmed his first European winners' medal, Bellingham struggled to hide the emotions he was feeling. The 20-year-old said: "I've always dreamed of playing in these games. You go through life and there are so many people who say you can't do things and days like today just remind you why [you do it]."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham ended the 2023/24 season as Real Madrid's top goalscorer in all competitions with 23 goals.

A heartwarming moment saw the youngster pay tribute and mention his family, with his parents in attendance. Bellingham went on to say:

"I was alright until I saw my mum and dad's faces there. I am trying to be a role model for my brother. This is the best night of my life. I am so grateful."

The triumph ended a wonderful debut campaign in the Spanish capital for the young player, who will now be in the running to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after his exploits at club level. It's always good for fans to see a player remember where they came from, as the former Birmingham City youth product took the time to acknowledge his family's impact on his already successful career. Watch his interview below:

Real Madrid Wrap Up Historic Win

They are now 15-time European champions

Los Blancos are by far the most successful club in European football history, and Carlo Ancelotti is now the first manager to win the European Cup/Champions League on five occasions. The legendary Italian boss has masterminded three successes in the competition three times as Real Madrid manager.

Their relationship with the tournament is well documented, with their last defeat in a European final coming against Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in the Cup Winners' Cup back in 1983. Four decades of dominance on the continental scene has continued and with young stars such as Bellingham in the side, it is likely to continue for years to come. Potentially adding Kylian Mbappe to this team may make it seem unfair to other teams in the continent.